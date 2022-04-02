Philipsburg, Wednesday April 1st 2022

Police reiterate warning about dangerous motorbike, scooter riding

A year-old video of a motorbike rider slamming head on into an oncoming vehicle that went viral again in the community has prompted the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM to reissue its warning about dangerous motorbike and scooter riding on the public roads.

While it is important to point out that the video circulating is old, it is poignant reminder and demonstration of how certain individuals conduct themselves in traffic and endanger their own lives and those of others.

KPSM has issued numerous warnings about driving behavior of certain riders, however in numerous cases it appears that these warnings have all fallen upon very deaf ears.

Police patrols have acted several times against the dangerous riding behavior of scooter and motorcycle riders to reduce this accident. Considering the police capacity, it is nearly impossible to conduct controls daily on the road users who violate the traffic rules.

Parents and guardians are reminded that scooter riders must be age 18 or older and must hold a valid driver’s/ rider’s license. The scooter must meet requirements set forth by law to be on the road.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

