3 KOMPANIA A ENTREGÁ UN BINDING PROPOSAL PA POR MANEHÁ I OPERÁ NOS FASILIDATNAN PETROLERO

Willemstad – 4 di Aprel 2022- No menos ku 3 kompania a entregá nan oferta definitivo pa maneho i operashon di nos refineria na Emmastad i terminal na Bullenbaai ora nan a entregá nan asina yamá ‘Binding Proposal’ na Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK). E tim di RdK, enkargá ku e buskeda i selekshon di un partner stratégiko pa nos fasilidatnan petrolero konforme e mandato di Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, awor lo sigui rápidamente ku e trabounan pa evaluá e ofertanan ku a drenta. Direktamente despues lo por presentá e resultado di e evaluashon na Hunta di Komisario i Akshonista.

E meta ta sigui ta pa no mas tardá ku medio di e aña aki yega na un akuerdo ku e kompania ku lo manehá i operá e instalashonnan petrolero di Kòrsou.

Na fin di Febrüari último, RdK a hala e fecha pa entregá un proposishon final i fiho pa fin di Mart 2022. RdK a hasi esaki riba petishon di algun di e kompanianan ku tabata hasi nan estudionan pa por entregá nan proposishon. Durante e último lunanan tabata tin varios delegashon di e kompanianan interesá ku a bishitá instalashonnan di nos refineria, pa asina tin un bista mas eksakto di e instalashonnan. Di e forma aki nan por a hasi un proposishon ku ta kuadra mas ku e realidat di e refineria na Emmastad i e terminal na Bullenbaai.

RdK lo sigui informá segun e proseso ta kana i na su debido tempu kompartí nòmber di potenshal partner den operashon i maneho pa nos fasilidatnan petrolero.

3 COMPANIES HAVE SUBMITTED A BINDING PROPOSAL TO MANAGE AND OPERATE THE OIL FACILITIES IN CURAÇAO

Willemstad April 4, 2022– No less than 3 companies have submitted a definite bid to manage and operate the refinery in Emmastad and the terminal in Bullenbaai when they offered their Binding Proposal to Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK.) The team responsible for the search and selection of a strategic partner for our oil facilities, appointed to execute this in accordance to the mandate by the Government of Curaçao, will now continue swiftly with the evaluation of the proposals that have been submitted. Shortly hereafter the results of the evaluation will be presented to the Supervisory Board and ultimately to the shareholder, which is the Government of Curaçao.

The goal remains to reach an agreement with a company that will manage and operate the oil facilities in Curaçao no later than mid-year.

At the end of last February, RdK had postponed the final date that was set to submit a binding proposal to the end of March 2022. RdK had done this based on the request by interested parties that were still doing the necessary studies in order to complete and enter their proposals. Various delegations of interested companies visited the installations of the refinery in order to take a more in depth look into the installations. This enabled them to enter a proposal that best fits the current state of reality of the refinery in Willemstad and the terminal in Bullenbaai.

As the process continues, RdK will keep the community informed and in due time will divulge the name of the potential partner that will be chosen to manage and operate our oil facilities.

