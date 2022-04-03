Skarsedat di personal den sala di operashon na CMC ta resultá den redukshon den sirugia
Willemstad, 31 di mart, 2022 – Falta di personal den salanan di operashon di Curaçao Medical Center (CMC)
ta kousa retrasonan i lástimamente vários kanselashon di sirugia. Na kapasidat kompletu, tur 7 sala di
operashon por ta den funshon, pero ku e skarsedat di personal pa 11 posishon ku ta konsistí di asistente di
anestesiología, asistente di sala di operashon, asistente di sterilisashon i enfermeronan di sala di
rekuperashon, CMC por konta ku sufisiente personal pa hasi uso di solamente 5 kamber di operashon.
E motibu pa e skarsedat di sala di operashon ta e kantidat di personal ku a retirá for di CMC den e último
lunanan. Tabatin hopi preshon riba personal durante e pandemia di COVID-19 i dirèkt despues nan mester
a sigui traha duru pa baha e lista largu di espera. Nan ta agotá i ku strès, pues algun a tuma e desishon pa
skohe pa un otro oportunidat, sea lokal òf den eksterior. E skarsedat akí ta resultá den aproksimadamente
60 pa 70 ménos operashon pa siman.
E departamentu di rekurso humano ta trahando duru, buskando lokal i den eksterior, pa por kubri e
puestonan habrí mas pronto posibel.
OR staff shortage at CMC prompts surgery cutbacks
Willemstad, March 31st,2022 – Staff shortage in the Operating Room at Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) is
leading to delays and unfortunately several surgery cancelations. At full capacity 7 operating rooms are
staffed, but with the department being short-staffed by 11 positions, consisting of Anethesiology
assistants, OR assistants, Sterilization assistants, and Recovery room nurses, only 5 operating rooms can be
fully staffed for use.
The reason for the shortage is the outflux of personnel during the past months. There was a lot of pressure
on the staff during the COVID-19 pandemic and they had to immediately gear up during the past month to
make up for the long waiting list. They are worn out and stressed, so some are leaving for other
opportunities locally and abroad. This shortage will result into approximately 60 to 70 fewer surgeries per
week.
The Human Resource Department is working hard, searching both locally and abroad, to fill these positions
as soon as possible
