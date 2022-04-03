Skarsedat di personal den sala di operashon na CMC ta resultá den redukshon den sirugia

Willemstad, March 31st,2022 – Staff shortage in the Operating Room at Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) is

leading to delays and unfortunately several surgery cancelations. At full capacity 7 operating rooms are

staffed, but with the department being short-staffed by 11 positions, consisting of Anethesiology

assistants, OR assistants, Sterilization assistants, and Recovery room nurses, only 5 operating rooms can be

fully staffed for use.

The reason for the shortage is the outflux of personnel during the past months. There was a lot of pressure

on the staff during the COVID-19 pandemic and they had to immediately gear up during the past month to

make up for the long waiting list. They are worn out and stressed, so some are leaving for other

opportunities locally and abroad. This shortage will result into approximately 60 to 70 fewer surgeries per

week.

The Human Resource Department is working hard, searching both locally and abroad, to fill these positions

as soon as possible