Police arrested armed supermarket robbery suspect 

From: Acting head of communication Department
Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, April 7 th 2022

A suspected robber of a supermarket in Dutch Quarter did not get much time to enjoy
his ill-begotten spoils as police patrols quickly arrested him after the incident on the
evening of Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

At approximately 7:15 pm, Police Central Dispatch received
several calls of an armed robbery at a supermarket in Dutch
Quarter. Several police patrols were dispatched to the
location. There, the patrols learnt that a man dressed in dark
clothing and wearing a mask had entered the business and at
gunpoint robbed the place and also taken several items.

Having obtained the suspect&#39;s description, police conducted a
search in the vicinity. Shortly afterwards, they spotted a man
in the vicinity of the same supermarket who matched the
description of the suspect.
Suspect with the initials J.S.W was arrested by police at the scene and the stolen items
that were still in his possession confiscated. He was transferred to the police station in
Phillipsburg where he was detained for further investigation.

