From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, April 7 th 2022

Police arrested armed supermarket robbery suspect

A suspected robber of a supermarket in Dutch Quarter did not get much time to enjoy

his ill-begotten spoils as police patrols quickly arrested him after the incident on the

evening of Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

At approximately 7:15 pm, Police Central Dispatch received

several calls of an armed robbery at a supermarket in Dutch

Quarter. Several police patrols were dispatched to the

location. There, the patrols learnt that a man dressed in dark

clothing and wearing a mask had entered the business and at

gunpoint robbed the place and also taken several items.

Having obtained the suspect's description, police conducted a

search in the vicinity. Shortly afterwards, they spotted a man

in the vicinity of the same supermarket who matched the

description of the suspect.

Suspect with the initials J.S.W was arrested by police at the scene and the stolen items

that were still in his possession confiscated. He was transferred to the police station in

Phillipsburg where he was detained for further investigation.

