Enbista di oportunidatnan nobo KÒRSOU TA FIHA SU STRATEGIA PA TRANSFORMÁ RÉGIMEN DI SU ZONA LIBER PA E TA

KÒRSOU TA FIHA SU STRATEGIA PA TRANSFORMÁ RÉGIMEN DI SU ZONA LIBER PA E TA

KATALISADÓ DI DESAROYO EKONÓMIKO

Willemstad 27 di Aprel 2022 – Martin Ibarra ku ta representá Araújo-Ibarra International Trade

Consultants, resientemente a bishitá Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko señor Ruisandro Cijntje

na inisio di desaroyo di un plan stratégiko pa posishoná Zonanan Liber di Kòrsou den katalisadó

di kresementu ekonómiko ku bista riba e oportunidatnan nobo ku ta presentá, debí na

tendenshanan den komersio i negoshi internashonal. United Nations Conference on Trade and

Development (UNCTAD) a deklará Zonanan Liber komo e mihó instrumento pa paisnan reaktivá

nan ekonomia, krea empleo i fomentá progreso sosial despues di COVID-19. Pa e motibu aki,

UNCTAD huntu ku World Free Zones Organization, a establesé un asina yamá ‘Global Alliance of

Special Economic Zones’ ku a identifiká zonanan liber komo un instrumento indiskutibel pa

desaroyo, progreso sosial i preparashon pa kompetí riba merkado internashonal.

Señor Ibara a enfatisá durante su bishita serka Minister Cijntje, na inisio di e proseso pa traha e

plan stratégiko pa e Zonanan Liber di Kòrsou, ku e ta imperativo pa Kòrsou tin un régimen di

zona liber ku ta aliñá ku e loke World Trade Organization (WTO) ta spesifiká. Esmas, Kòrsou ya

tin e infrastruktura na lugá pa akomodá invershonistanan interesá pa establesé. Ku nos bon

ubikashon den Karibe, Kòrsou mester hasi su konsishonnan úniko i ofresé empresanan interesá

e mihó eksperensha den Karibe.

Zona ekonómiko komo instrumento pa generá trabou

Debí na su naturalesa, zonanan liber ta un instrumento pa generá mas trabou. No ménos ku 80

mion trabou rònt mundu ta keda proveé pa medio di zonanan liber. Zonanan liber rònt mundu,

awor ku reaktivashon di ekonomia despues di pandemia, ta trahá pa oumentá aun mas empleo,

pa finalmente esaki yega an un total di 160 mion empleo. Den Amérika Latino i den Karibe tin

25 pais ku tin un régimen di zona liber den kua tin kasi 5 mion hende den empleo den henter

region. Den paisnan manera Republika Dominikana i Costa Rica, zonanan liber ta hunga un ròl

importante den promoshon di nan eksportashon. Zonanan liber ta representá alredeor di 60%

di nan eksportashon total. Kòrsou lo por hasi bon uso di su potenshal si tuma na konsiderashon

ku su tamaño i densidat di poblashon no ta determiná su kapasidat pa hasi komersio

internashonal. Paisnan manera Costa Rica i Uruguay den Amérika Latino pero tambe Hong

Kong i Singapore den Asia, ta ehèmpel di paisnan kaminda nan eksportashon pa kada capita ta

surpasá esun mundial.

Oportunidatnan nobo ku ta presentá den mundu

Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) ta kalkulá yegada di US$ 70.000 mion na invershon

nobo debí na asina yamá ‘nearshoring’ i ‘friendshoring’ komo un tendensha den komersio i

negoshi. Situashonnan manera e guera komersial entre China i Merka i awor e invashon Rusio

na Ukrania ta rekonfigurá negoshi internashonal.

Resientemente paisnan manera Colombia, Méhiko i Brazil resientemente modifiká nan kuadro

legal pa esaki ta aliñá ku tendenshanan di negoshi internashonal manera ‘nearshoring’ i

komersio elektróniko (e-commerce). Zonanan Liber modèrno tin un kuadro legal ku ta duna nan

e posibilidat pa speshalisá den ofresementu di servisio, atministrashon di data i banda di

esakinan ofresé servisionan relatá na komersio elektróniko. Kòrsou no por keda for di e

desaroyo aki.

Partisipashon amplio den kreashon di e strategia pa zona liber

Ya a kuminsá traha riba e plan stratégiko ku lo posishoná e zonanan liber di Kòrsou. Lo tin un

partisipashon amplio di tur partido relevante. E konsehero internashonal, Araújo-Ibarra,

enkabesá pa su CEO, e ekperto rekonosé den desaroyo di zonanan liber rònt mundu, Sr. Martin

Ibarra, lo fasilitá e proseso i e kreashon di e plan stratégiko. Curinde ta spera di por konta ku

partisipashon di tur partido ku keda aserká pa di e forma aki start un futuro yená ku

aktividatnan ekonómiko nobo i oportunidat di empleo pa henter nos komunidat.

In light of new opportunities

CURAÇAO IS DRAFTING ITS STRATEGY IN ORDER TO TRANSFORM ITS FREE TRADE ZONE REGIME INTO A CATALISATOR OF ECONOMIC GROWTH

Willemstad April 27, 2022 – Martin Ibarra of Araújo- Ibarra International Trade Consultants recently paid a visit to the Minister of Economic Development Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje at the onset of the development of a strategic plan to position the Free Zones of Curaçao as a catalysator of economic growth in light of the new opportunities that are presenting within the new trends of international trade and businesses. Free Zones have been declared as the best tool that a country can use for economic reactivation, employment generation and promotion of social progress after COVID-19 by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Because of this, alongside the World Free Zones Organization, the UNCTAD has established a Global Alliance of Special Economic Zones, in which it describes free zones as: An indisputable instrument for development, social progress and international competitiveness.

Mr. Ibarra emphasized during his meeting with Minister Cijntje, at the onset of the process to draft the strategic plan for the Free Zones of Curaçao, that it is imperative for Curaçao that its free zone regime gets in line with what the World Trade Organization (WTO) specifies. Futhermore, Curaçao already has the infrastructure in place to accommodate any interest investors to establish. With its geographic location in the Caribbean, Curaçao has to take advantage of its unique conditions and unveil its potential to offer international business the best investment experience of the Caribbean.

Free Zones – instrument for employment generation

Because of its nature, free zones are instruments of employment generation. Up to 80 million jobs around the world are currently provided by free zones and now with global reactivation after the pandemic, free zones around the world are joining forces and working in the possibility of doubling-up the employment provided to reach a total of 160 million jobs. In Latin America and the Caribbean, there are 25 countries that have free zone regimes that provide nearly 5 million jobs throughout the region. In countries such as the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, free zones play a key role in export promotion. Respectively, free zones represent approximately 60% of total exports.

Moreover, Curaçao’s will unlock its potential considering that its size and population density does not determine its capacity of trading internationally. Countries such as Costa Rica and Uruguay in Latin America and Hong Kong and Singapore in Asia, are examples in which its exports per capita outgrow the world’s.

New opportunities presenting in the world

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), estimates an arrival of up to $70,000 million USD in new investments in regard to the new nearshoring and friendshoring trade and business trend. Current affairs such as the trade war between China and the USA and now the Russian invasion towards Ukraine, are reconfiguring international trade.

Lately, several countries such as Colombia, Mexico and Brazil have updated their legal framework to get in line with latest international trade trends such as nearshoring and e-commerce. Modern free zones have legal frameworks that allow them to specialize in service provision, data administration and furthermore, e-commerce related services. Curaçao can not be left behind.

Broad participation in drafting the Curaçao free zone strategy

A strategic plan to position the free zones of Curaçao is in the making and will be a process encompassing a broad participation of all relevant parties. The international consultants of Araújo-Ibarra, alongside its CEO and renowned expert in development of free zones, Mr. Martin Ibarra, will facilitate the process and draft the strategic plan. CURINDE looks forward to the cooperation of all parties approached in order for this to be a start of a future filled with new economic activities and employment opportunities for our community.

