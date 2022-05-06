AFC Ajax ta bishitá Kòrsou partido amistoso kontra Tim Kòrsou riba 20 di mei próksimo

WILLEMSTAD- 5 di mei 2022 – Durante di un konferensia di prensa, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) huntu ku FFK, Jong Holland, Kontentu Media Center i Call To Action Management (CTAM) a duna informashon referente e programa durante di e bishita di AFC Ajax na Kòrsou. Despues di un temporada nashonal i internashonal eksitoso e selekshon di AFC Ajax lo ta na Kòrsou di 17 pa 21 di mei 2022. E programa lo konkluí ku un partido amistoso. Delaster biaha ku e selekshon tabata na Kòrsou ta na 2010, pues ta un bon momentu sigur pa konosé otro di nobo. Kòrsou for di 2020 ta partner ofisial di Ajax i ta prominentemente visibel ku e logo ‘Curaçao’ riba manga di e shùrt di e ekipo. Tambe durante partidonan Kòrsou ta visibel tur kaminda den e stadion i na televishon (inter)nashonal.

Durante di e bishita e kolaborashon eksitoso riba tereno deportivo entre Kòrsou i AFC Ajax lo haña tambe un karakter sosial ku entre otro klínika di futbòl pa hóben ku e meta pa sigui stimulá desaroyo di talento serka nos hóbennan. Ademas e programa lo inkluí; seminario pa coachnan i staf, un evento di training di e ekipo di Ajax i bishita na entre otro Johan Cruijff Court i e fasilidatnan di Jong Holland.

E bishita lo konkluí ku un partido amistoso entre AFC Ajax i Tim Kòrsou riba djabièrnè 20 di mei pa 8or di anochi na stadion Ergilio Hato (SDK). Tim Kòrsou ta formá pa futbolistanan profeshonal na Europa ku roots na Kòrsou huntu ku hungadónan di e ekipo kampion di Kòrsou esta Jong Holland. CTB huntu ku demas partnernan ta invitá pueblo di Kòrsou kompletu pa tei presente pa mira e gran partido amistoso entre AFC Ajax i Tim Kòrsou. Por kumpra karchi entrante djaweps 5 di mei 2022 na diferente punto di benta i tambe online. Pa mas informashon bishitá: ajax.curacao.com

AFC Ajax bezoekt Curaçao vriendschappelijke wedstrijd tegen Team Curaçao op 20 mei

WILLEMSTAD- 5 mei 2022 – Tijdens een persconferentie hebben de Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) samen met de lokale voetbalfederatie (FFK), Jong Holland, Kontentu Media Center en Call To Action Management (CTAM) informatie verschaft over het programma van het bezoek van AFC Ajax aan Curaçao. Na een succesvol nationaal en internationaal seizoen, reist de selectie van AFC Ajax van 17 tot 21 mei 2022 naar Curaçao. Hun bezoek wordt afgesloten met een vriendschappelijke wedstrijd. De selectie was voor het laatst in 2010 op het eiland, dus hoog tijd voor een hernieuwde kennismaking. Curaçao is sinds 2020 een officiële partner van het Amsterdamse voetbalploeg en staat met het logo ‘Curaçao’ prominent op de mouw van het wedstrijd shirt en is tijdens wedstrijden overal te zien in het stadion en op landelijke en internationale televisiestations.

De succesvolle samenwerking tussen Curaçao en AFC Ajax op sportief gebied krijgt tijdens dit bezoek ook een maatschappelijk karakter met onder andere een voetbalclinic voor de jeugd, bedoeld voor de ontwikkeling van nieuwe talenten. Verder bestaat het programma uit een seminar voor coaches en staf, een training voor het Amsterdamse ploeg zelf en een bezoek aan onder meer het Johan Cruijff Court en de faciliteiten van Jong Holland.

De vriendschappelijke wedstrijd tussen AFC Ajax en Team Curaçao waarmee het bezoek wordt afgesloten vindt op vrijdag 20 mei bij het Ergilio Hato stadion (SDK) plaats. De wedstrijd begint om 20.00 uur. Team Curaçao bestaat uit Europese profvoetballers die hun roots op Curaçao hebben en spelers van Jong Holland, nationaal voetbalkampioen. CTB nodigt samen met andere partners het volk van Curaçao uit om aanwezig te zijn bij de vriendschappelijke wedstrijd tussen AFC Ajax en Team Curaçao. Kaartjes zijn vanaf donderdag 5 mei beschikbaar bij verschillende verkooppunten en online. Voor meer informatie ajax.curacao.com

AFC Ajax visits Curaçao Friendly Match with Curaçao Team this May 20

WILLEMSTAD- May 5, 2022 – At a press conference, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), together with the FFK federation, the Jong Holland soccer team, Kontentu Media Center and Call To Action Management (CTAM), shared details on the program planned for the visit of the Dutch AFC Ajax soccer team to Curaçao. With a season of both national and international successes under their belt, AFC Ajax will be in Curaçao from May 17 to 21, 2022. The program will be capped off with a friendly match. The team’s previous visit to Curaçao was in 2010, making this a good opportunity to reconnect. Since 2020, Curaçao has been an official partner of the Ajax team, and the Curaçao logo is prominently featured on the team’s shirt sleeves. During games, the island is also featured all around the stadium as well as on (inter)national television.

In the course of the visit, this successful collaboration between Curaçao and AFC Ajax in the area of sports will also acquire a more social element, through youth soccer clinics to continue to promote the development of local talent under our youths. The program also includes seminars for coaches and staff, an Ajax training event, and visits to the Johan Cruijff Court and Jong Holland’s facilities, among others.

On Friday, May 20, 8:00 p.m., the visit will be capped off with a friendly match between AFC Ajax and the Curaçao Team at the Ergilio Hato stadium (SDK). The Curaçao Team is made up of professional, European-based players with Curaçaoan roots, joined by members of the island’s current champion, the Jong Holland soccer team. The CTB and its partners warmly invite everyone on Curaçao to come and watch this momentous friendly match between AFC Ajax and the Curaçao Team. Tickets will be available starting Thursday, May 5, 2022, at different points of sale as well as online. For more information, please visit: ajax.curacao.com

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

