Curaçao Tourist Board: Have you seen it yet? One of the largest cruise ships in the world, the Royal Caribbean – Allure of the Seas, arrived for the first time in Curaçao

Have you seen it yet? One of the largest cruise ships in the world, the Royal Caribbean – Allure of the Seas, arrived for the first time in Curaçao today. With 18 decks, this cruise ship has the capacity to accommodate 6,780 guests and 2,200 crew members. It arrived with 4,504 cruise passengers and 1,974 crew members on board, and moored at Mega pier Tula. Our Prime Minister, Gilmar Pik Pisas, and our Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje, paid the Captain and the Royal Caribbean team a visit to present them with a commemorative plaque in connection with the maiden call. #CuracaoTourism #BonBini

