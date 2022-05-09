Advertisements

cibc firstcaribbean TA GANA Best RENEWABLE energy financing award NA E CARIBBEAN rENEWABLE ENERGY FORUM (CREF 2022)

Willemstad, 8 di Mei, 2022 – Resientemente, CIBC FirstCaribbean a keda galardoná “Best Renewable Energy Financing” den e 2022 CREF Industry Awards na momentu ku Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) a reuní pa su di 14 seshon na Miami, Florida.

E foro a retorná na tene seshonnan en persona, kaminda mas di 25 pais, bou di kua ta inkluí entidatnan regional, tabata presente pa e seshonnan di 26 pa 28 di Aprel último.

CIBC FirstCaribbean a keda rekonosé pa su inovashon i liderazgo den finansiamentu korporativo di inisiativanan importante den sektor di energía renovabel. Di 2020 pa 2021 e banko a liderá e finansiamentu di portfolio di proyektonan di dos partido grandi den e sektor di energía renovabel den Karibe: BMR Energy, e desaroyadó di infrastruktura pa generá energía ku bientu i solar photo-voltaic (PV) den multiple teritorionan den región i Amerika Sentral; i WRB Energy, un invershonista den un fasilidat grandi di PV na Jamaica. Dor di hasi esaki, e banko ta sigui mustra su konfiansa den e sektor dor di demonstrá ku institutonan finansiero regional ta na mesa pa sostené transishon energétiko regional i poniendo énfasis ku invershonnan den energía renovabel tin akseso na opshon di finansiamentu den nos región mes pa aselerá e transishon.

Chief Executive Officer, Colette Delaney, a bisa tokante di e banko su kompromiso den e periodo pa kua e premio a keda otorgá p’é, ku “Esaki ta representá un salida for di e konstrukshon históriko kaminda bankonan di desaroyo pafó di región tabata e finansiadó di proyektonan di energía renovabel den nos región. Desaroyadónan di energía renovabel awor ta komprondé ku nos sosten na proyektonan den e sektor ta nifiká ku tin mas ku un forma di finansiá proyektonan den región.”

“Meta di nos banko ta pa kontinuamente fokus riba e tipo di invershonnan akí, ku ta katalisadó pa rekuperashon di nos region, manera invershon den energia renovabel. Invershon den infrastruktura, en general, ta importante pa stimulá ekonomia, pone hende na trabou, krea empleo nobo i stimulá ku sèn ta lora, pa asina reestablesé nos ekonomia i sigurá nos éksitonan den futuro,” Delaney a bisa.

CIBC FirstCaribbean ta sigui keda rekonosé pa su ròl komo esun ku ta ofresé finansiamentu den e area di energia renobabel. Na 2017, e banko a risibí e premio CREF “Project Finance Deak of the Year” pa finansiamentu di e promé proyekto PV di un eskala di un kompania di utilidat na Cayman Islands.

CREF ta e enkuentro anual mas grandi den merkado di energia den Karibe ku tin un enfoke partikular riba energia limpi. E organisadonan di e konferensha, New Energy Events LLC, pa medio di eventonan, webinar i inteligensha for di merkado, ta sostené e transishon global pa energia limpi for di 2009. E foro ta sigui trese huntu ehekutivonan enkargá ku krea maneho, reguladó, kompanianan di utilidat, invershonistanan, desaroyadónan i finansiadónan den un ambiente ku ta stimulá e merkado pa topa i interkambiá, ku bista fihá riba inspirá e industria.

cibc firstcaribbean wins Best RENEWABLE energy financing award at the CARIBBEAN rENEWABLE ENERGY FORUM (CREF 2022)

Willemstad May 8, 2022: – When the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) gathered for its 14th session in Miami, Florida, recently, CIBC FirstCaribbean was named recipient of the award for Best Renewable Energy Financing in the 2022 CREF Industry Awards.

The forum returned to its first in-person gathering where over 25 countries, including regional stakeholders, were in attendance for the April 26-28 caucus.

CIBC FirstCaribbean was recognised for its innovation and leadership in corporate financing of key initiatives in the renewable energy sector. Between 2020-21, the bank spearheaded the refinancing of project portfolios of two major renewable energy players in the Caribbean: BMR Energy, a developer of wind and solar photo-voltaic (PV) assets in multiple territories of the region and Central America; and WRB Energy, an investor in the largest utility-scale solar PV plant in Jamaica. In so doing, the bank continued to express its confidence in the sector by demonstrating that regional financial institutions are at the table to support the region’s energy transition and emphasise that renewable energy investments can access financing options within our region to accelerate this transition.

Chief Executive Officer, Colette Delaney observed that the bank’s commitment over the period for which the award was adjudicated, “represents a departure from the historical construct where extra-regional development banks have been the main financiers of renewable energy projects within our region. Renewable energy developers now understand that our support for projects in the sector means that there is more than a single pathway to financing their projects in the region.”

“Our bank will continue to focus on the types of investments that can be a catalyst to our region’s recovery, such as renewable energy investments. Infrastructure investment, in general, is important to stimulate the economy, put people back to work, create new jobs and encourage increased cash flow circulation to resuscitate our economies and ensure our future success,” noted Ms. Delaney.

CIBC FirstCaribbean continues to be acknowledged for its role in arranging similar financing initiatives in the renewable energy space. In 2017, the bank received the CREF “Project Finance Deal of the Year” award for financing of the first utility-scale solar PV project in the Cayman Islands.

CREF is the largest annual gathering of the energy market in the Caribbean, with a particular focus on clean energy. Through events, webinars and market intelligence, the conference organisers, New Energy Events LLC, has supported the global transition to clean energy since 2009. The forum continues to bring together policymakers, regulators, utilities, investors, developers and financiers in an environment which encourages the market to meet and network, with a view to inspiring action in the industry.

