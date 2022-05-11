Government of Sint Maarten ** Prime Minister Jacobs Congratulates Keacy Carty. Becomes First Homegrown Player to be Picked for the West Indies **

The Prime Minister of Sint Maarten Hon. Silveria Jacobs was elated after she heard that homegrown Cricketer Keacy Carty became the first player from Sint Maarten to be picked by the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel.

“We are very proud of Keacy Carty’s accomplishments to date. I would like to take this opportunity to congratute Carty on behalf of the Government and people of Sint Maarten. Congratulations to his family, friends and the cricket community of Sint Maarten,” Prime Minister Jacobs said on Monday.

Carty and some other players were chosen on Monday for their first West Indies One-Day International (ODI) Senior Men’s squad for short tours of the Netherlands and Pakistan.

The West Indies and the Netherlands will meet for their first ODI series at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on May 31, June 2 and June 4.