Ta nesesario reforsá Diálogo Sosial pa por enfrentá desafionan grandi

SER ta asosiá su mes na e inisiativa di Pakto Mundial (Global Deal)

WILLEMSTAD, 11 di mei 2022 – Na inisio di luna di mei aki, Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER) di Kòrsou ofisialmente a bira sosio di e Pakto Mundial (Global Deal), un inisiativa di múltiple partinan den mundu interesá den e konsepto di Diálogo Sosial i kresementu inklusivo – un asosiashon internashonal di gobièrnunan, empresanan, sindikatonan, sosiedat sivil i otro organisashonnan. Establesé pa, entre otro, Organisashon di Kooperashon i Desaroyo Ekonómiko (OECD) i Organisashon Internashonal di Trabou (ILO), e Pakto Mundial ta pretendé di konhuntamente atendé ku retonan riba merkado laboral mundial i permití ku mas tantu hende posibel ta benefisiá di globalisashon. E asosiashon ta aliniá ku Ophetivo number 17 (“Asosiashonnan pa alkansá e Ophetivonan”) di e Agènda 2030 pa desaroyo sostenibel di Nashonnan Uní (ophetivonan di desaroyo sostenibel; na Ingles: Sustainable Development Goals o SDG’s). Tambe e pakto ta un kontribushon konkreto na vários otro ophetivo di desaroyo sostenibel, spesialmente ophetivo number 8 ku ta atendé ku “trabou desente i kresementu inklusivo” i ophetivo number 10 ku ta regardá “redukshon di desigualdat denter i entre paisnan”.

Komo órgano konsultivo permanente di Gobièrnu i di Parlamento di Kòrsou, ku ta konsistí di representantenan di dunadónan di trabou, sindikatonan i ekspertonan independiente, SER ta pretendé di benefisiá máksimo di asosiashon na Global Deal, kontribuyendo asina ei na un plataforma internashonal ku ta pone balor di Diálogo Sosial sentral, meskos ku nesesidat di reforsá strukturanan di kooperashon eksistente. Pakto Mundial (Global Deal) ta ofresé SER di Kòrsou na su turno un plataforma kaminda interkambio di konosementu, eksperensia i mihó práktika por tuma lugá ku gobièrnunan i otro organisashonnan rònt mundu. Esaki ta di gran importansia pa e trabou di asesoramentu di SER.

Pa mas informashon riba e asosiashon di SER na Pakto Mundial (Global Deal) por bishitá wèpsait di Global Deal, bou di rúbrika: News release: The Economic and Social Council of the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao joins the Global Deal partnership – OECD. Tambe por bishitá e wèpsait di SER mes: www.ser.cw”.

Strengthening of social dialogue needed to meet major challenges

SER Curaçao joins the Global Deal Initiative

WILLEMSTAD, May 11, 2022 – Early this month, the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao officially became a partner of the Global Deal, a multi-stakeholder initiative for social dialogue and inclusive growth – a global partnership of governments, businesses, employer organizations, trade unions, civil society and other organizations. Established by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the International Labor Organization (ILO), among others, the Global Deal aims to jointly address global labor market challenges and enable as many people as possible to benefit from globalization. The partnership aligns with Goal 17 (“Partnerships for the Goals”) of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs). It is also a concrete contribution to several other goals, notably SDG 8 on “decent work and inclusive growth” and SDG 10 on “reducing inequality within and between countries.”

As permanent advisory body of the Government and the Parliament of Curaçao, composed of employer and employee representatives and independent experts, the SER of Curaçao aims to benefit as much as possible from the Global Deal partnership by contributing to an international platform that highlights the value of social dialogue and strengthens existing cooperation structures. The Global Deal offers the SER of Curaçao a platform for the exchange of knowledge, experience and best practices with governments and organizations worldwide. This is of great importance for the advisory work of the SER.

More information on the partnership can be found on the website of the Global Deal under the heading: News release: The Economic and Social Council of the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao joins the Global Deal partnership – OECD and also on the SER website: www.ser.cw

