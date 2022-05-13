Government of Sint Maarten ** SSSD hosting “Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Study Permit” Workshop on May 24 **

To help facilitate the process, the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs is inviting students to attend the workshop entitled, “Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Permit” on May 24, 2022. This free workshop will be held from 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. at the University of St. Martin.

Students will be informed of the step by step process of applying for either the U.S. Student Visa or the Canadian Study Permit. The information covered will be from the time a student receives their acceptance to the school, to registering for the visa or study permit, up until they arrive in the country of study. Students can still attend this free session even if they have not yet received the acceptance letter or I-20 form from a school.

Students are encouraged to contact the career guidance counselors at SSSD to reserve a seat. Participants are encouraged to bring their own writing materials to the workshops and they are encouraged to be on time. For more information, please call Ms. Richardson or Mr. Chance at 543-1235.