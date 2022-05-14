CTB ta firma akuerdo ku FEBEKO 2023 Kòrsou lo partisipá pa promé biaha na Serie del Caribe 

WILLEMSTAD- 13 di mei 2022 – Resientemente a tuma lugá firmamentu di un akuerdo di patrosinio entre Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) i Federashon di Beisbòl di Kòrsou (FEBEKO). E akuerdo ta enserá ku pa un periodo di 3 aña CTB lo duna e federashon un aporte finansiero pa por yuda kubri gastu di partisipashon na torneonan internashonal. Firmamentu di e akuerdo menshoná ta forma parti di CTB su strategia di promoshon di turismo pa medio di deporte. E akuerdo a keda firmá pa sr. Hugo Clarinda, direktor athunto di CTB i sr. Jedrek Magdalena, presidente di FEBEKO. E firmamentu di e akuerdo a tuma lugá den presensia di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje.

Ademas, pa por logra mas promoshon pa Kòrsou pa medio di deporte, Minister Cijntje a logra yega na akuerdo ku e komité organisadó di Serie del Caribe pa próksimo aña na febrüari 2023, Kòrsou partisipá pa promé biaha na Serie del Caribe. Esaki sigur ta un logro grandi mirando ku ta trata aki di un kampeonato prestigioso den mundu di beisbòl ku fanátikonan partikularmente den region di Latinoamérika i Karibe. FEBEKO lo ta enkargá pa forma e ekipo ku lo representá Kòrsou durante e kampeonato importante aki.

CTB ku sosten di Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta sigui ku su strategia di promové turismo pa medio di deporte.

CTB signs agreement with FEBEKO

Curaçao entering the Caribbean Series for the first time in 2023

WILLEMSTAD—May 13, 2022—The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and the Curaçao Baseball Federation (Federashon di Beisbòl di Kòrsou, or FEBEKO) recently signed a sponsorship agreement. Under this agreement, the CTB will provide the federation with funding for three years to cover the cost of taking part in international tournaments. The signing of the agreement is part of CTB’s strategy for promoting tourism through sport. The agreement was signed by the Deputy Director of CTB, Hugo Clarinda, and FEBEKO President, Jedrek Magdalena. The signing took place in the presence of the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje.

To further promote Curaçao through sport, Minister Cijntje also managed to reach an agreement with the Caribbean Series organizing committee for Curaçao to enter the Caribbean Series for the first time in February 2023. This is definitely a major achievement, as the Caribbean Series is a prestigious event in the world of baseball, with fans spread particularly across Latin America and the Caribbean. FEBEKO will be in charge of putting together the team that will represent Curaçao during this important championship.

With the support of the Curaçao government, the CTB continues to pursue its strategy of promoting tourism through sport.

