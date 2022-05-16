Police seeks public’s assistance with several shooting incidents over the last few days / Suspect arrested for drug smuggling by the ALPHA team
From: Acting head of communication Department
Inspector E.S. Josepha
May 15 th 2022
Police seeks public’s assistance with several shooting incidents over the last few days
Over the last week the Police / Detective Department personnel have been busy investigating three
separate shooting incidents involving unidentified gunmen who shot at several individuals. Two of
these incidents took place on Bush road and a third in the area of the Belvedere.
However, throughout these incidents, up to now no one was injured.
Anyone with information with about these shootings should contact detectives via + 1 721 542 2222
ext.106,or 175 , the anonymous tip line 9300, send a private message via Facebook Page: Police
Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website http://www.policesxm.sx.
Suspect arrested for drug smuggling by the ALPHA team
On May 11, 2022, the Alpha Team, in connection with an ongoing investigation, arrested a male with
the initials C.L. B. (51) for being involved with a drug smuggling offense.
Said incident for which the suspect was arrested took place on May 09, 2022, at the A.C, Whatey
Cruise facility. Subsequently, a search was carried out at the suspect's dwelling during which relevant
items were confiscated in the interest of further investigation. This suspect is being detained at the
police station in Philipsburg in connection with the ongoing investigation
The Alpha Team is a jointly multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM,
the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Coast
Guard.
You must log in to post a comment.