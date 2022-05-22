Latest:

Curaçao Medical Center

Komishon sosial di CMC ta organisá un kampionato di sòftbòl pa organisashonnan den sektor di kuido.
Curaçao Medical Center a pasa den momentunan difísil i duru den e último 2 añanan.
E Pandemia di COVID-19 tabatin un impakto fuerte, mental i físiko riba tur e profeshonalnan di kuido rònt mundu. Esaki ta netamente e motibu ku komishon Sosial di empleadonan di CMC a bin ku e inisiativa pa organisá un kampionato di softball. Esaki lo trese 8 diferente organisashon den e sektor di kuido huntu pa mustra apoyo mutuo i alabes duna un oportunidat pa sosialisá mientras ta kompetí.
CMCs social committee organizes a softball tournament for organizations in the health care sector
Curaçao Medical Center has gone through difficult times during the past 2 years. The pandemic had a major impact, mentally and physically, on all healthcare professionals worldwide. CMC’s Social committee came with the initiative to organize this activity, which will bring 8 healthcare organizations together to show support to one another and to give an opportunity to socialize while competing.

 

