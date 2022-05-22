Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten Witnessing the Youth Brigade graduation ceremony held on May 20th 2022, the police force of Sint Maarten will like to recognize the importance of these local organizations.
Mits the graduates of the youth group,
The police recognize one of their own, police cadet’s standing proud holding the flag.
Thank you KPSM rookie officer F. RICHARDSON.
Congratulations to the Sint Maarten youth Brigade, you make Sint Maarten proud.
