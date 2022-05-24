Reakshon di Gezaghèber Edison Rijna

Reactie Gezaghebber Edison Rijna

Reactie op opiniestuk Bonaire.nu

Misleidend

“Hoe geloofwaardig is de gezaghebber nog?” is de vraag die op de website Bonaire.nu werd opgeworpen in een opiniebijdrage over de besluitvorming in het Bestuurscollege inzake Sunset Beach Resort.

Aangezien het artikel, evenals eerdere nieuwsberichten van deze en andere media, gebaseerd is op feitelijke onjuistheden en suggestief woordgebruik, voel ik mij geroepen een en ander recht te zetten.

Ten eerste over de stemprocedure. De auteur schrijft dat de ik “in de eerste ronde actief meestemde”. Dit klopt, het is namelijk volgens de wet (de WOLBES) en het reglement van orde verplicht voor de gezaghebber om aan stemmingen deel te nemen. Het is mij zelfs niet toegestaan een blanco stem uit te brengen. De auteur stelt dat “dreigt dat ik bij stakende stemmen mijn voorzittersstem zelfs de doorslag laat geven.” Ook dat klopt. Deze regel is in dezelfde wet vastgelegd.

Mij wordt het verwijt gemaakt dat ik regelmatig mijn zorgen uitspreek over de impact die ongebreidelde groei van het toerisme heeft op onze samenleving, de leefbaarheid van Kralendijk, de infrastructuur, de sociale cohesie, de cultuur en de natuur. De auteur noemt dat een “klaagzang”. Zelf zie ik het als een hartekreet aan de lokale politiek en stakeholders om de gemeenschap te beschermen tegen ongewenste ontwikkelingen.

Het gaat hierbij om mijn persoonlijke opvatting. Die kan ik uiteraard niet laten meewegen tijdens beraadslagingen in het Bestuurscollege. Daarin wordt verwacht, volgens het reglement van orde van het bestuurscollege, dat ik in mijn rol als gezaghebber een standpunt inneem. Dan doen mijn persoonlijke voorkeuren er niet toe: dan heb ik simpelweg de grondbeginselen van goed bestuur te respecteren. Dat betekent dat ik mij moet laten leiden door de adviezen van de ambtelijke diensten. Als die op grond van hun kennis en nader onderzoek constateren dat tegen een verzoek of aanvraag geen bezwaar is, dan kan daar uitsluitend van worden afgeweken als er andere, zeer zwaarwegende bedenkingen bekend zijn. Dit is van belang omdat de overheid voorspelbaar dient te zijn: burgers, ondernemers en investeerders moeten erop kunnen vertrouwen dat besluitvorming niet is ingegeven door willekeur.

In het artikel wordt de Chogogo-kwestie aangehaald. Dat is een goed voorbeeld waarin de gezaghebber gebruik kan maken van de hem toegekende bevoegdheid “erger” te voorkomen, door een bemiddelingsrol te spelen. De afweging in dit dossier had te maken met proportionaliteit. Er was immers sprake van een situatie die slechts gedurende korte tijd hoefde te worden gedoogd, waardoor dit aan verschillende kanten niet tot schade zou leiden.

De auteur verwijst voorts naar de integriteitskwestie rond Bonaire Holding Maatschappij en stelt dat ik heb tegengehouden dat er onafhankelijk onderzoek zou worden gedaan. Deze bewering is controleerbaar feitelijk onjuist. Er hebben zelfs twee onderzoeken plaatsgevonden door onafhankelijke organisaties die veel ervaring hebben op het gebied van integriteitsonderzoeken bij overheden. Ik heb die opdracht gegeven en de belangrijkste uitkomsten openbaar gemaakt. De volledige onderzoeken lagen vertrouwelijk voor bij de Eilandsraad. Het was vervolgens aan de Eilandsraad als gekozen volksvertegenwoordiging om te beslissen welke consequenties eraan zouden worden gegeven.

Ook voor de kwestie rondom de rotonde geldt dat hiervoor een extern onafhankelijk onderzoeksbureau is aangetrokken, zoals besloten onder mijn voorzitterschap in de stuurgroep Infrastructuur.

In zijn laatste voorbeeld suggereert de auteur dat ik privébelangen voorrang geef boven het algemeen belang omdat ik als lid van het Bestuurscollege een presentatie heb bijgewoond van een project waarvan de ontwikkelaar mijn partner heeft ingehuurd. Tijdens dit soort bijeenkomsten, waarvan er jaarlijks vele tientallen zijn, worden nooit besluiten genomen. Besluiten worden genomen in vergaderingen van het Bestuurscollege, in afwezigheid van belanghebbenden, zoals ook in deze kwestie. Als de procedures dat verlangen heeft uiteindelijk de Eilandsraad het laatste woord.

Het feit dat rondom deze kwestie door meerdere media zoveel controleerbare onjuiste informatie naar buiten is gebracht, zonder enige check daarop, vind ik zeer ernstig. Media hebben de verantwoordelijke taak de democratische rechtstaat te bewaken, niet om deze te ondermijnen. In dit geval wordt het instituut gezaghebber ten onrechte in diskrediet gebracht en het geloof in de democratie onnodig schade toegebracht. Ik hoop dat media deze woorden ter harte nemen en voortaan hun journalistieke verantwoordelijkheid serieus nemen bij het publiceren van dit soort aantijgingen.

Reaction Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna

Misleading

“Is the Lieutenant Governor still credible?” is the question that was raised on the website Bonaire.nu in an opinion piece about the Executive Council’s decision-making relating to Sunset Beach Resort. Because this article, as well as several previous news items publicized by this website and other media, is based on factual inaccuracies and uses suggestive wording, I feel compelled to set things straight.

Firstly, the voting procedure is mentioned. The author states that in the first round I “actively joined in the voting”. This is correct. The BES Public Entities Act (WolBES) and the rules of procedure state that the Lieutenant Governor is required to participate in all votes. It is not even allowed for me to cast a blank vote. The author also states that I “might even use my chairman’s vote to be the decisive vote in the event of a tie.” That too is correct. This rule is laid down in the same law.

I am reproached for regularly expressing my concerns about the impact that unbridled tourism growth has on our society, the quality of life in Kralendijk, the infrastructure, social cohesion, our culture and nature. The author calls this a “lamentation”. Personally, I see it as a cry from the heart to the local politicians and stakeholders to protect our community against undesirable developments.

This is my personal opinion. And obviously, during deliberations in the Executive Council when it is expected that, in accordance with the Executive Council’s Rules of Procedure, I take a position in my role as Lieutenant Governor I cannot take this opinion into account. In such cases my personal preferences do not matter as at that moment I simply must respect the basic principles of good governance. This means that I must be guided by the advice the civil services provide me. If they establish that -on the basis of their knowledge and detailed investigation- there is no objection to a request or application, then their advice can only be rejected if other, very serious concerns are known. This is vital because the government must be predictable: citizens, entrepreneurs and investors must be able to trust in the fact that decision-making is not dictated by arbitrariness.

The article mentions the Chogogo issue. This is a good example of where the Lieutenant Governor may use the power granted to him in order to prevent worse things from happening, by playing a mediation role. In this case the consideration was one of proportionality. After all, there was a situation that only had to be permitted for a short period of time, so that it would not lead to damage for multiple parties.

Furthermore, the author refers to an integrity issue surrounding Bonaire Holding Maatschappij and alleges that I have prevented an independent investigation from being conducted. This claim is verifiably factually incorrect. In actual fact, two investigations have been carried out by independent organizations that are highly experienced in the field of government integrity investigations. I have ordered these investigations myself and I publically announced the main results. The full investigation results were submitted to the Island Council in confidence. After that it was up to the Island Council -as the elected representative of the people- to decide which consequences would follow.

In the matter concerning the issues of the roundabout, an external independent research bureau has also been engaged in accordance with a decision made by the Infrastructure Steering Group with me as their chairman.

In his final example, the author suggests that I put my private interests above those of the public. The reasoning being that I had attended a project presentation in my capacity as a member of the Executive Council and my partner is employed by this project’s developer. Dozens of these meetings take place every year but decisions are never made during these occasions. Decisions are made in Executive Council meetings, without the presence of any stakeholders. This also happened in this case. And, if the procedures so require, the Island Council ultimately has the last word.

I consider it to be a very serious matter that multiple media outlets have released so much verifiably incorrect information about this issue without properly checking it. The media have a responsibility to safeguard the democratic constitutional state, not to undermine it. In this case, the institution of Lieutenant Governor has been wrongly discredited and faith in democracy has been damaged unnecessarily. I hope that from now on the media will take these words to heart and that they will take their journalistic responsibility seriously when considering publishing these kinds of allegations.