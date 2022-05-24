Government of Sint Maarten ** Prime Minister Jacobs commends SMYB on development of youth **

“On behalf of the Government of St. Maarten, I commend the Board and Management team of the St. Maarten Youth Brigade. This organization continues to be a benefit to our community in supporting the development of our youth. As such, government will continue to create an environment where this organization and organizations of its kind can continue to promote excellence and achievement among our youth.

Congratulations

to the St. Maarten Youth Brigade Class of 2022-2023,” concluded Prime Minister Jacobs.