Durante un seminario di CURINDE a konkluí ku  ZONA FRANKA DI KÒRSOU TA UN INSTRUMENTO EFEKTIVO PA KRESEMENTU EKONÓMIKO PERO MESTER TUMA AKSHON KONKRETO AWOR

Willemstad 2 di Yuni 2022– Kòrsou por tin benefisio di su Zonanan Liber i lansa aktividatnan ekonómiko ku por kontribuí na nos bienestar ekonómiko i proveé kupo di trabou. Sinembargo, por realisá esaki solamente si tuma akshonnan konkreto. Ekspertonan internashonal renombrá den mundu di Zona Franka a kompartí kon Zonanan Franka aktualmente ta fasilitá desaroyo, tantu rònt mundu komo mas serka di kas.

Kòrsou tambe por benefisiá di e desaroyo aki, pero promé ku tur kos mester yega na e akuerdo ku lo usa nos Zonanan Franka stratégikamente pa fasilitá progreso ekonómiko. Adishonalmente, Kòrsou mester skohe e ‘niche’ preferibel ku mester desaroyá, i finalmente mester hasi adaptashon nesesario relatá na legislashon ku ta konserni Zona Franka p’asina pèrmití ku por ofresé servisionan adishonal ku no ta produkto pa medio di e Zonanan Liber di Kòrsou.

Un dia promé ku e seminario, Curinde a ofresé algun workshop interesante relatá na duana, kupo di trabou nobo i merkadeo ku ta aliña na otro. E seminario ta parti di un proseso pa yega na un plan stratégiko pa Kòrsou su Zonanan Franka di Futuro.

Retonan i oportunidatnan ku ta bati na nos porta

Durante e seminario ku e tema ‘The New Curaçao Free Zones’ ku a keda organisá dor di Curinde, CEO di Araújo-Ibarra International Trade Consultants, Dr. Martin Ibarra, a kompartí ku e oudiensia kua ta e ocho areanan di oportunidat ku a keda identifiká pa Kòrsou i su Zonanan Franka. Promé ku e la bai dip den kada un, señor Ibarra a enfoká riba e motibu ku Kòrsou mester gara e momentum aki pa reaktivá ekonomia i kresementu, i alabes hinka pais den e kadena di balor global. E areanan ku a keda identifiká ku por krea oportunidatnan nobo pa e Zonanan Franka di Kòrsou ta: Inkorporá Kòrsou den e kadenanan di produktonan di balor pa loke ta trata e negoshi petrolero i refinashon di petroli; E-Commerce, kual ta un oportunidat grandi ku por hasi eksportashon for di Kòrsou mas dinámiko; Supkontrato di prosesonan den negoshi (BPO); Sentronan di Data; Uni i posishoná e industria di sinematografía den e Zonanan Franka di Kòrsou; Habri e potenshal pa loke ta trata e industria di reparashon di barku, boto, yate i barku di bela di Kòrsou; i finalmente tantu e Industria di Salubridat komo Turismo Médiko.

Un elemento kardinal ku por soru ku Kòrsou por benefisiá di e oportunidatnan aki ta aliña e leinan ku e standartnan internashonal fihá dor di World Trade Organization (WTO). Un Lei nobo pa e Zonanan Franka di Kòrsou, kual ta algu ku mester reformá pa esaki ta aliñá ku e regulashonnan ku ta konta pa Zonanan Franka ku ta kai bou di WTO, lo habri e porta pa nos isla atraé algun di e 4 mion kuponan di traboun nobo i e $ 78.000 dòler merikano ku invershonnan den “NEARSHORING” for di Amérika Latino. Durante e seminario, Juan David Barbosa, ku ta un partner den Araújo-Ibarra International Trade Consultants, a elaborá tokante e esfuersonan ku a hasi pa Kòrsou por a keda posishoná aki, kual ta parti di e trabounan hasí dor di Araújo-Ibarra pa yega na e plan stratégiko di CURINDE. E leinan di Kòrsou mester keda ahustá pa bira similar i koherente na e organisashon mundial di Duana, pero alabes ta kompetitivo kompará ku Union Eropeo. Pues e ophetivo ta pa traha un prosedura pa Zona Franka i Duana komo parti di e plan stratégiko pa e Zonanan Franka di Kòrsou.

Desaroyonan den Amérika Latino i Karibe

María Camila Moreno, Direktor di Asociación de Zonas Francs de Las Américas (AZFA), a ilustrá ku tin 630 Zona Franka den Latinoamérika ku ta haña sosten di AZFA, ku tin sigur 13.000 kompania ku ta proveé apróksimadamente 1 mion kupo di trabou direkto i ta éksportá na balor di sigur $38.807 mion dòler Merikano. Tambe e la ilustrá ku e kontribushon di e Zonanan Franka na e Produkto Interno Bruto ta varia, por ehèmpel na Uruguay e kontribushon ta 4.8% i na Costa Rica e kontribushon ta 7.9%. Hopi notabel tabata e komparashonnan ku kada dòler ku no ta keda paga na impuesto, dor di eksonerashon di impuesto den Zona Franka, e pais ta generá esaki den otro impuesto. Republika Dominikana ta riba tòp di e lista ku un ratio di 1:10. Ademas señora Moreno a duna un presentashon di e servisionan ku ta keda ofresé den e Zonanan Franka den nos region.

Republika Dominikana ta un bon ehèmpel di kon Zona Franka ta un instrumentu ekselente pa promové desaroyo ekonómiko di un isla Karibense. José Manuel Torres, Vice Presidente di Asociación Dominicana de Zonas Francas (ADOZONA), a kompartí informashon interesante relatá na kon e Zonanan Franka na Republika Dominikana ta duna un gran aporte na desaroyo den e pais. Torres a ilustrá kon e Zonanan Franka di Republika Dominikana a kambia di produkshon di produktonan traha di kakou, suku i kòfi pa produkshon di otro tipo di produkto (diversifikashon) i provedó di servisio, ku ta kontribuí ku sigur $7.8 mion dòler Merikano na eksportashon kual ta representá 60% di e pais su eksportashon. Mayoria di nan aktividatnan ta konsentrá riba produkshon di sigá, servisio, tela i paña, i tambe algu hopi interesante ta eksportashon di produktonan farmaseutiko i ekiponan médiko. Torres a proba ku Republika Dominikana ta benefisiá di e oportunidatnan ku ta presentá danki na e aktual trèntnan rònt mundu.

Seminar of CURINDE concludes that

THE FREE ZONES OF CURAÇAO ARE EFFECTIVE INSTRUMENTS OF ECONOMIC GROWTH BUT CONCRETE ACTIONS SHOULD BE TAKEN NOW

Willemstad- June 2, 2022 Curaçao could through its Free Zones profit and ignite economic activities that will contribute to our economic wellbeing plus employment but Curaçao needs to take some concrete action. Renowned experts on Free Zones in the region and the world gave their insight about how Free Zones are enabling development in the world but closer to home too.

Curaçao could also profit from this boom but should have determined to use its Free Zone as a strategic choice or generation of economic progress, choose niches development in which we know will excel, and last but not least, take the actions needed such as adapting the Free Zone law to allow for next to goods, services can be provided through the Free Zones of Curaçao.

The seminar was preceded by workshops concentrating on customs, employability and aligned promotion. These workshops are also part of the process of drafting a strategic plan for the Curaçao Free Zones geared towards the future.

The challenge we face and opportunities knocking on our door

CEO of Araújo- Ibarra International Trade Consultants, Dr. Martin Ibarra, shared with the audience the eight areas of opportunities that they have identified for Curaçao. Prior to deep diving into each one of these opportunities individually, Ibarra zeroed-in on the reasons why Curaçao should grasp the momentum and go for the objective of economic reactivation and growth while inserting our country in global value chains. The areas identified with opportunities for Curaçao and its Free Zones are: Insertion in value chains through the Oil Business and refining of oil; E- Commerce: A breakthrough opportunity for dynamizing Curaçao’s exports; Business Process Outsourcing (BPO); Data Centers; Clustering of the cinematographic Industry inside Curaçao Free Zones; Unlocking Curaçao’s potential in the ships, yachts and sailboats repair industry, Health Industry and Medical tourism.

Key in Curaçao leveraging the opportunities, is ensuring that our laws are consistent with the international standards set by the World Trade Organization (WTO). A new Free Zone law in Curaçao, which must still be reformed to adapt the regulation of Free Zones to the WTO’s standards, will allow the island to attract some of the 4 million new jobs and the US$ 78,000 of new investments from NEARSHORING to Latin America. Juan David Barbosa, Partner in Araújo- Ibarra International Trade Consultants, elaborated on the work that needs to be done by Curaçao to have such a proposition as part of the work done by Araújo- Ibarra in developing a strategic plan for CURINDE. The Curaçao laws must be adapted to be World Customs Organization friendly and coherent but competitive to the European Union. Therefore, the aim is to draft the best Free Zone and Customs procedures as part of the development of the strategic plan for the Curaçao Free Zones.

Developments in Latin America and in the Caribbean

Maria Camila Moreno, Director of the Free Trade Zones Association of the Americas (AZFA), illustrated that there are 630 Free Zones in Latin America that are member of AZFA, harboring more than 13,000 companies, which provide almost 1 million direct jobs and around US$ 38,807 million in export. She illustrated the contribution from Free Zones to GDP ranging from 4.8% to GDP in Uruguay to a contribution of no less than 7.9% to the GDP in Costa Rica. Very noticeable was the comparison of how much every dollar forsaken in tax due to a Free Zone tax exemption a country generates in other taxes, with the Dominican Republic being at the top of the list with a ratio of 1: 10. She further gave a display of services provided through Free Zones in the region.

The Dominican Republic is a great example of how Free Zones are excellent instruments for economic development of a Caribbean Island. Jose Manuel Torres, the Vice President of Dominican Association of Free Zones (ADOZONA), shared the interesting insight about how Free Zones are contributing dearly to the development of the Dominican Republic. Torres illustrated how the Free Zones in the Dominican Republic changed from being producers of cocoa, sugar and coffee products to a diversified producer of products and provider of services, contributing with US$ 7.8 million in export which represents 60% of the country’s export. Most of the activities concentrate around cigar manufacturing, services, textile and apparel but interestingly also pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Torres proved how the Dominican Republic is leveraging the opportunities that are presenting themselves thanks to trends in the world.

Share on: WhatsApp