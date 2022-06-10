Latest:

NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Several detectives from the Detective Department received their certificates last week from the Police Academy (NPA) in the subject of “Core-Task Investigation”.

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

This training was focused on criminal investigations, with the enfaces on legal knowledge, interrogation techniques and documentation.
Management team of KPSM takes this opportunity to congratulate the colleagues who successfully completed this training and wish them all the best in the future.
