NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Students of the BPO-5 class currently undergoing their police training made a visit to the Justice Minister today, June 10, 2022.
The purpose of this gathering was to administer a temporary Oath to all young police officers to enable them to legally perform certain police functions.
This swearing-in process is related to the upcoming practical part of their training.
KPSM continues to wish these future officers all the very for the upcoming training seccion.
