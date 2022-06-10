Students of the BPO-5 class currently undergoing their police training made a visit to the Justice Minister today, June 10, 2022
Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten
The purpose of this gathering was to administer a temporary Oath to all young police officers to enable them to legally perform certain police functions.
This swearing-in process is related to the upcoming practical part of their training.
KPSM continues to wish these future officers all the very for the upcoming training seccion.
