CTB a partisipá na vários aktividat  na Alemania pa promové Kòrsou 

WILLEMSTAD- 16 di yüni 2022 – Resientemente representantenan di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou a bishitá Alemania pa partisipá na tres diferente aktividat pa promové Kòrsou komo destinashon turístiko.

CTB a asistí primeramente na Counter Days, un evento organisá pa FVW e agensia di trade media mas grandi na Alemania. Meta di e evento tabata pa duna informashon na agensianan di biahe di rònt Alemania. Aki e tim di Kòrsou a tene presentashon pa 150 agente di biahe durante un marketplace kaminda a kompartí tur loke Kòrsou tin di ofresé na e turista aleman. Banda di esaki a duna tambe un workshop interaktivo na un grupo di 45 studiante i stazjèr di agensianan di biahe tokante proyektonan sostenibel na Kòrsou.

E segundo aktividat tabata dirigí spesífikamente na agensianan di biahe físiko i online i operadornan di tour na e siudat di Munich, ku ta un área di enfoke pa nos na Alemania. Akinan CTB a tene seis workshop den forma di un “Dushi Quiz” interaktivo. Durante e kues akí, agentenan di biahe mester a kontestá 15 pregunta tokante Kòrsou den 15 minüt.

E terser i último evento a enfoká riba e deporte di gòlf, kaminda a introdusí Kòrsou komo un destinashon di gòlf p’e merkado Aleman. Durante e evento akí CTB a duna un presentashon pa 30 hungadó di gòlf amatùr i profeshonal na un torneo di gòlf i asina enfoká riba e puntonan úniko ku Kòrsou ta brinda na nos bishitantenan.

CTB ta ademas partner ofisial di e asosiashon di gòlf profeshonal di e estado di Bavaria na Alemania, i partner patrosinadó di “Race to Curaçao”. Esaki ta un serie di torneo di 9 evento di gòlf na Bavaria ku lo kulminá ku un torneo final aki na Kòrsou, titulá “Blue Bay Masters”. CTB ta konfia ku e esfuersonan akí lo duna fruta, i ku nos lo mira mas turista Aleman bishitá nos isla den e lunanan benidero.

CTB participated in various activities in Germany

to promote Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD- June 16, 2022 – Recently, representatives of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) visited Germany in order to participate in three different activities to promote Curaçao as a tourist destination.

First, CTB attended the Counter Days event organized by FVW, which is the largest trade media agency in Germany. The purpose of this event was to provide information to travel agents from all over Germany. Here, the Curaçao team gave a presentation to 150 travel agents during a marketplace where they shared all that Curaçao has to offer to the German tourist. In addition, the team also conducted an interactive workshop with a group of 45 students and travel agent trainees about sustainable projects in Curaçao.

The second event was targeted to tour operators and travel agents who operate on-site or online in the city of Munich, which is a focus area for us in Germany. Here CTB held six workshops in the form of an interactive “Dushi Quiz”. During this quiz, travel agents had to answer 15 questions about Curaçao within 15 minutes.

The third and final activity focused on golf, whereby Curaçao was introduced as a golf destination for the German market. During this event CTB gave a presentation to 30 professional and amateur golf players at a golf tournament, highlighting the unique points that Curaçao offers to our visitors.

CTB is additionally the official destination partner of the professional golf association of the state of Bavaria in Germany, and sponsoring partner of “Race to Curaçao”. This is a tournament series of 9 golf events in Bavaria, that will result in the final tournament called “Blue Bay Masters”, which will take place here in Curaçao. CTB trusts that these efforts will produce fruit, and that we will see an increase in German tourists visiting our island in the coming months.

