CTB i partnernan lokal a promové Kòrsou na Hulanda i Bèlgika / The CTB and local partners promoting Curaçao in the Netherlands and Belgium

CTB i partnernan lokal a promové Kòrsou na Hulanda i Bèlgika

WILLEMSTAD- 20 di aprel 2021 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) huntu ku diferente partner lokal a partisipá na algun evento promoshonal i di interkambio di informashon na Bèlgika i Hulanda. E eventonan aki tabatin komo meta pa presentá tur loke Kòrsou tin di ofresé komo destinashon turístiko. E tim di Kòrsou a topa ku konsumidónan, agentenan di biahe, operadornan di tour i diferente otro eksperto den mundu di biahe.

Esaki ta e promé biaha ku Kòrsou a partisipá na ‘Vakantiesalon Brussel’. Ta trata aki di e feria turístiko di mas grandi na Bèlgika ku ta konta ku riba 1150 ekshibidor i aproksimadamente 28 mil partisipante. Durante 4 dia, CTB huntu ku 8 partner lokal a representá Kòrsou. Meta di Kòrsou su partisipashon tabata pa duna konsumidónan informashon di loke Kòrsou tin di ofresé komo destinashon ideal pa vakashon ku famia òf pa pasa luna de miel.

Tambe Kòrsou huntu ku Aruba a organisá e promé edishon di e Caribbean Roadshow Belgium. Na e evento aki CTB a partisipá huntu ku 10 partner lokal. E roadshow di dos dia a inkluí presentashonnan kombiná ku sena i desayuno na 3 siudat di abla hulandes na Bèlgika kualnan ta Ghent, Hasselt i Antwerpen. E roadshow a konta ku partisipashon di 75 agente di biahe i operadornan di tour. E tim di Kòrsou a presentá; nos destinashon, akomodashonnan, aktividatnan i e konekshon ku Air Belgium pa Kòrsou. Mas aleu, a tene tambe kombersashonnan informal ku profeshonalnan den mundu di biahe.

E delaster evento a tuma lugá na Hulanda i ta trata di e di dos edishon di e feria TravDay. Aki CTB huntu ku 7 partner lokal a topa ku agentenan di biahe independiente, direktornan di agensianan di biahe i operadornan di tour i personanan envolví den e área di benta di produkto. E meta tabata pa kompartí e informashon di mas nobo relashoná ku Kòrsou su produkto turístiko.

CTB ta gradisí tur partner di sektor privá ku a forma parti di e tim di Kòrsou durante e ferianan i e roadshow.

The CTB and local partners promoting Curaçao in the Netherlands and Belgium

WILLEMSTAD- April 20, 2021 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), joined by private-sector partners, recently participated in some promotional and network events in Belgium and the Netherlands, highlighting all that Curaçao has to offer as a tourist destination. The Curaçao team met with consumers, travel agents, tour operators, as well as other (independent) travel-consultants.

This marks Curaçao’s first time at Vakantiesalon Brussel, the largest travel fair in Belgium, with over 1150 exhibitors and approximately 28,695 visitors. A team consisting of CTB and eight local partners represented Curaçao at the fair over the course of four days, providing information on what Curaçao has to offer to consumers trying to find the ideal destination for a family vacation or honeymoon.

Curaçao also joined forces with Aruba to organize the first edition of the Caribbean Roadshow Belgium. At the event, the CTB was joined by 10 properties. The two-day roadshow with 75 participating travel agents and tour operators included one breakfast event and two dinner presentations in three of Belgium’s Flemish/Dutch-speaking cities: Ghent, Hasselt and Antwerp. The Curaçao team showcased our destination, accommodations and activities, as well as the connection to the island, offered by Air Belgium, while at the same time having informal exchanges with travel industry professionals.

The third event was the second edition of the TravDay fair held in the Netherlands. There, the CTB, together with 7 properties, met with independent travel consultants, travel-agency and tour-operator CEOs, and others involved with product sales in general, to provide them with the most up-to-date information on Curaçao’s tourism product.

The CTB wishes to thank all private-sector partners making up the Curaçao team at the fairs and the roadshow.

