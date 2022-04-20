CARIBBEAN AIRLINES INTRODUCES NON-STOP SERVICE

BETWEEN TOBAGO & BARBADOS

Piarco, Trinidad & Tobago, April 20, 2022: Caribbean Airlines will introduce non-stop flights between Barbados and Tobago effective May 08. The addition of this new service is aligned to the airline’s mandate to improve regional connectivity and to support the development of multi-destination tourism.

Caribbean Airlines is also working with stakeholders on both islands to stimulate leisure travel and special promotions will be shared with customers in the coming weeks.

FLIGHT SCHEDULE BETWEEN TRINIDAD/TOBAGO & BARBADOS

EFFECTIVE MAY 08, 2022

Route Flight # FREQUENCY Dep Arr POS-TAB BW212 WED/SUN 1.00 PM 1.25 PM TAB-BGI BW212 WED/SUN 2.25 PM 3.20 PM BGI-TAB BW213 WED/SUN 5.45 PM 6.40 PM TAB-POS BW 213 WED/SUN 7.30 PM 7.55 PM

In commenting on the new route, Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera stated: “The introduction of this non-stop service between Tobago and Barbados will be another choice for travellers to connect to various transatlantic markets. As we continue to re-ignite our customers passion for travel, this flight will facilitate easy connectivity for visitors to explore multiple destinations in the region. Multi-destination tourism offers each country the opportunity to maximum output from its tourism investments and related activities. As we work with our stakeholders to rebuild Caribbean travel, the airline will provide, as best as we can, convenient connections throughout the region and beyond”.

These flights are open for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com , the airline’s Reservations Sales and Service Centre and Travel Agents. Customers may also book flights using Caribbean Airlines’ Mobile App, available for free download via the Apple Store and Google Play.

