Ta hopi agradabel pa papia abiertamente ku e hóbennan aki tokante edukashon i mas spesífiko tokante di e bareranan ku nan ta eksperensiá entre biba na Sint Eustatius i studia den eksterior.

Koninkrijksrelaties

Ontzettend fijn om zo open te kunnen praten met deze jonge Statianen over onderwijs en meer specifiek over drempels die zij ervaren tussen het leven op Sint Eustatius en studeren in het buitenland.
Very nice to be able to talk so openly with these young Statians about education and more specifically about barriers they experience between living on St. Eustatius and studying abroad.
