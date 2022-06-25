ARUBA TA RAPORTA RIBA E IMPLEMENTACION DI E SDGS HUNTO CU E OTRO PAISNAN DEN REINO HULANDES

Pa sigui encurasha paisnan pa implementa e metanan di Desaroyo Sostenibel(SDGs), Nacionnan Uni a establece un proceso yama “SDG Voluntary National Review (VNR)” cu ta permiti paisnan reporta riba e implementacion di e metanan aki y pa esaki wordo revisa y pa asina paisnan por sina di otro con pa sigui padilanti cu e implementacion.

Riba 14 di juli 2022, hunto e VNR raport di tur pais den Reino Hulandes lo wordo presenta oficialmente na Nacionnan Uni. Esaki ta delinea e progreso cu cada di nos a haci den implementacion di e SDGs y lo menciona e retonan cu tabata confronta den e proceso di implementacion.

E rapport conteniendo e implementacion di SDG di cada pais den Reino Hulandes a wordo acorda door di Conseho di Minister di Reino. E raport aki ta contene un capitulo di cada pais den Reino y alavez un capitulo riba e situacion special di islanan y e desafionan unico cu nos ta afronta. Entretanto e VNR report a wordo manda pa Nacionan Uni di Den Haag y ta disponible via e link https://hlpf.un.org/countries/netherlands/voluntary-national-review-2022.

E presentacion di dia 14 di juli ta sigui un proceso di revision door di miembronan, y na unda lo ta provee recomendacionnan riba con pa mehora e proceso di implementacion di e metanan pa Desaroyo Sostenibel di Nacionnan Uni pa cada pais den Reino.

E comision di SDG Aruba, cu a keda institui pa provee un direccion strategico y pa coordina e implementacion di e SDGs, a organisa diferente sesion pa envolve e comunidad pa identifica bon practicanan di organisacionnan local den implementacion di e metanan di Nacionnan Uni y cu a forma parti di e raport cu a wordo entrega. Pasobra ta tuma henter cominidad pa implementa e SDGs den un pais.

Historia:

Den september 2015, tur miembro di Nacionnan Uni (UN) unanimamente a adopta e programa internacional mas integral y ambicioso pa por crea un mundo mas sostenibel pa tur, creando 17 meta specifico, Metanan Mundial pa Desaroyo Sostenibel (SDGs), pa logra un miho mundo cu nos tin awo pa 2030. Aruba tambe ta parti di e esfuerso pa por logra e obhetivo aki.

E lista di “TO DO’s” aki ta crea un agenda na unda cu e desaroyo no ta basa solamente riba e perspectiva economico pero tambe ta inclui aspectonan social y di medio ambiente. Pa por implementa un structura efectivo di e Metanan Mundial pa Desaroyo Sostenibel (SDGs) y e agenda extenso pa 2030 y crea un Aruba miho y sostenibel, ta rekeri un comunidad comprometi y activo. Mas uni nos ta, mas y miho nos ta logra. Realisando cu no tur e metanan por wordo realisa pareu.

ENGLISH:

ARUBA REPORTS ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SDGS TOGETHER WITH THE OTHER COUNTRIES WITHIN THE KINGDOM OF THE NETHERLANDS

To further encourage countries to implement the SDGs, the United Nations has set up the SDG Voluntary National Review (VNR) process, enabling countries to report on the implementation of the SDGs .

On July 14, 2022, all the countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, will present the progress made in implementing the SDGs to the United Nations and will also highlight some of the challenges faced. The implementation of the SDGs in Aruba has been captured in the Aruba SDG Report that will be presented to the UN as part of the report of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The SDG Aruba commission, which was instituted to provide strategic direction and to coordinate the implementation of the SDGs organized different sessions to engage the community in order to identify good practices by local organizations in implementing the SDGs and was in charge of coordinating the inputs for and writing the Aruba report.

The Kingdom report, which includes the Aruba report can accessed online:

https://hlpf.un.org/countries/netherlands/voluntary-national-review-2022

Background:

In September 2015 all member states of the United Nations (UN) unanimously adopted the World’s most ambitious and comprehensive program to help create a more sustainable world for all and setting 17 specific goals, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to be reached by 2030. Therefore, Aruba is also on board with the goal achievement efforts.

This global TO DO list sets an agenda where development is not only looked at from an economic perspective, but also includes social and environmental aspects. Effectively implementing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) framework and its very broad Agenda by 2030 and creating a more sustainable Aruba requires a more engaged and action-oriented community.

United and working together, ensures that we achieve more.

