Personnel of the Sint Maarten Volunteer Corps (VKS) organized a friendly competition between the different judicial partners on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022.
Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten
Competitors from the Police, VKS, Customs, House of Detention and the Coast Guard participated in the triathlon. This relay race consisted of swimming, cycling and running.
Among the various rival organization who took part, the group of police officers, led by Chief C.M John took first place in this event
The Police Force of Sint Maarten takes this opportunity express their gratitude to the members of the V.K.S. for having organized such a great event and wishes all other agencies that participated
” Much success next time”
