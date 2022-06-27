Latest:

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Personnel of the Sint Maarten Volunteer Corps (VKS) organized a friendly competition between the different judicial partners on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Personnel of the Sint Maarten Volunteer Corps (VKS) organized a friendly competition between the different judicial partners on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022.
Competitors from the Police, VKS, Customs, House of Detention and the Coast Guard participated in the triathlon. This relay race consisted of swimming, cycling and running.
Among the various rival organization who took part, the group of police officers, led by Chief C.M John took first place in this event
The Police Force of Sint Maarten takes this opportunity express their gratitude to the members of the V.K.S. for having organized such a great event and wishes all other agencies that participated
” Much success next time”
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Notisia di polis djabičrnč 27 di mart pa djaluna 30 di mart 2020 // Politieberichten vrijdag 27 maart tot en met maandag 30 maart 2020

REDAKSHON 0

Notisia di polis di djabièrnè 27 di febrüari te ku djaluna 2 di mart 2020/Politieberichten van vrijdag 28 februari tot en met maandag 2 maart 2020

REDAKSHON 0

Un detenshon mas den e kaso di ladronisia na Sportlaan.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: