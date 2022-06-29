Latest:

BOLETIN DI SIKLON TROPIKAL Nr. 4
SERVISIO METEOROLÓGIKO KÒRSOU

djárason, 29 di yüni 2022, 21:02 O.L.

SIKLON TROPIKAL POTENSIAL “DOS” TA SIGUI MOVE DEN DIREKSHON WEST

ATVERTENSIA NA VIGOR: Ningun. (Kódigo Bèrdè)

SITUASHON GENERAL: SIKLON TROPIKAL POTENSIAL “DOS” TABATA SITUA 90KM WEST SUIT WEST DI NOS REGION I TA MOVE DEN UN DIREKSHON WEST ALEHANDO SU MES FOR DI NOS REGION.

Por fabor konsultá nos boletin di pronóstiko regular mas resien pa mas informashon.

Ta konsehá outoridatnan i pueblo en general pa sigui monitoreá nos boletinnan di pronóstiko regular òf nos boletinnan spesial pa asina nan tin e último aktualisashonnan di pronóstiko di kondishon di wer i laman.

Esaki ta e último boletin riba e sistema aki.

