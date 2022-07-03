Latest:

Public Entity Saba

Reminder;

During the process of loading the boat, only harbor personnel and persons working with loading the vessel are permitted inside the harbor gates. An exception will be made for the ferry.

No parking along the road leading to the gas station while the vessel is loading, as heavy machinery will be operating in this area.

Thank you for your cooperation.

