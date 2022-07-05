Promé dia di registrashon pa kursonan den turismo

a firma alabes e akuerdo di ehekushon pa e programa di training….

WILLEMSTAD- 4 di yüli 2022 – E promé dia di registrashon pa kursonan den sektor di turismo i hospitalidat tabata satisfaktorio. Mirando e desaroyonan aktual kaminda tin falta di personanan prepará pa laborá den sektor di turismo, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou a pone fondonan disponibel pa riba término kòrtiku start diferente training pa prepará personanan pa por yena e vakaturanan. E personanan ku a akudí riba e promé dia di registrashon por a inskribí pa un di e kursonan ku ta bai start próksimamente kual ta: kokí, weiter, bartènder i housekeeping.

Ademas, riba e promé dia di registrashon a tuma lugá firmamentu ofisial di e akuerdo di ehekushon pa e programa di training ku ta bai start. E akuerdo a keda firmá pa Minister enkargá ku Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje i sr. Hugo Clarinda, direktor athunto di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB). E firmamentu a tuma lugá den presensia di Minister sra. Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia enkargá ku Desaroyo Sosial, Labor i Bienestar, sra. Zulaika Mook (MEO), sra. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas (CHATA) i sr. Zeno Circkens (CRA).

Ainda tin oportunidat pa registrá riba djamars 5 di yüli na Sambil Curaçao entre 8:30 mainta pa 3’or di atardi.

First registration day for tourism courses

the agreement on the training program execution was also signed….

WILLEMSTAD- July 4, 2022 – The first registration day for tourism & hospitality courses went well. Considering the current developments, where there is a lack of qualified personnel to work in the tourism sector, the Curaçao government has made funds available for several trainings in the short term in order to prepare and equip people to fill the current vacancies. The people who attended the first registration day could sign up for one of the courses that will be starting shortly, namely for the positions of chef, waiter/waitress, bartender and housekeeping.

Furthermore, on the first day of registration, the agreement on the training program execution was officially signed. This agreement was signed by the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, and Mr. Hugo Clarinda, deputy director of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB). The signing took place in the presence of the Minister of Social Development, Labor and Welfare, Mrs. Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecilia, Mrs. Zulaika Mook (MEO), Mrs. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas (CHATA) and Mr. Zeno Circkens (CRA).

There is still opportunity to register for the upcoming courses on Tuesday, July 5 at Sambil Curaçao between 8:30 am and 3 pm.