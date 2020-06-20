CHATA: Corendon ta prepará pa risibí promé bishitantenan. / Corendon Preparing to Welcome Their First Guests

Corendon ta prepará pa risibí promé bishitantenan.

Willemstad, 20 di yüni, 2020 – Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort a anunsiá ku nan ta kla pa habri i kuminsá ku e promé fase di e proyekto. Ayera CHATA tabatin e oportunidat pa bishitá e propiedat kaminda nan a risibí un tour di e highlightnan manera e lobby, e kambernan, e area di pisina i hopi mas. Unabes Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort habri, bishitantenan lo por disfrutá di tur e posibilidatnan ku e hotèl ta ofresé. Entre otro lo tin diferente area di pisina, inkluí un parke aquatiko ku 6 gleiban, un infinity pool, pisina di aktividat i gleiban, diferente bar manera e bar di pisina i e bar di cocktail, un lounge di sigá i tambe un variashon di diferente tipo di kuminda. Tambe lo tin un area di Food Street ku mas o menos 6 pa 7 diferente tipo di kuminda i tambe restorantnan separá pa si akaso bishitanan ta buska algu otro pa kome.

CHATA ta orguyoso di tin Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort komo miembro i ta kontentu ku e balor adishonal ku nan lo trese pa nos isla pa medio di bishitantenan di rònt mundu ku nan lo risibí i asina mehorá nan eksperensia aki na Kòrsou.

Apesar ku nos isla ta enfrentá desafionan a konsekuensia di e pandemia global, CHATA ta kontetu di mira e desaroyo akí bira un realidat i ta desea Corendon tur kos bon ku nan inougurashon

Corendon Preparing to Welcome Their First Guests

Willemstad, June 20, 2020 – Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort announced that they are ready to open their doors and kick-start the first phase of the project. Yesterday, CHATA had the opportunity to visit the property, where a tour was given highlighting the lobby, rooms, pool area and so much more. Once the Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort opens, guests will be able to enjoy the many amenities the hotel has to offer. Among others, there will be several pool areas, including an aqua park with 6 water slides, infinity pool, activity pool and slides, different bars such as the pool bar and the cocktail bar, a cigar lounge and also a variety of different cuisines. There will be a food street stand available with roughly 6 to 7 different types of food and separate restaurants in case guests are looking for something else to eat.

CHATA is proud to have the Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort as a member and is looking forward to the added value that they will be bringing to the island by welcoming tourists from all over the world and enhancing their experience here in Curaçao.

Even though our island is facing challenges due to the global pandemic, CHATA is happy to see this development become a reality and wishes Corendon all the best with the opening of the resort.