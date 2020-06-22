Tèst di PCR gratis i krédito di Resort pa pasaheronan CHATA ta firma akuerdo ku TUI / Free PCR Test & Resort Credit for travelers CHATA signs Agreement with TUI

Tèst di PCR gratis i krédito di Resort pa pasaheronan CHATA ta firma akuerdo ku TUI

Pa stimulá merkado Oropeo/Ulandes

Willemstad, 22 di yüni, 2020 – CHATA su prioridat ta pa invertí den rekuperashon di ekonomia di Kòrsou. Den preparashon pa habri frontera promé di yüli 2020, CHATA i TUI a yega na un akuerdo pa huntu invertí i ofresé tèst di PCR gratis pa pasaheronan Oropeo ku ta deseá di bishitá Kòrsou den verano 2020. “Nos lema ta pa duna e futuro bishitante di Kòrsou un fakansi sin molèster i sigur/saludabel. E partnership ku TUI ta representá kolaborashon i kompromiso di sektor privá pa garantisá rekuperashon di ekonomia, mientras ta kontribuí na e bishitante su biahe”, segun presidente i CEO di CHATA, Sr. Miles Mercera.

CHATA su akuerdo ku TUI ta un modelo di repartishon di gastu di e tèst di PCR di kada pasahero mientras ta brinda un krédito di resort na balor di 40 EURO. E krédito di resort ta nos manera di yama e bishitante bonbiní bèk i ta pèrmití nan gasta i eksperensiá e fasilidatnan kulinario di e resort i servisionan di bienestar i rekreo.

CHATA ta aplaudí e kompromiso di tur miembro di akomodashon di CHATA ku nan partisipashon i invershon i ta yama danki na TUI komo partner mayó den e merkado Oropeo pa e kolaborashon i invershon. Kòrsou ta kla pa risibí su bishitantenan.

Free PCR Test & Resort Credit for travelers CHATA signs Agreement with TUI

To stimulate the EU/Dutch market

Willemstad, June 22, 2020 – CHATA’s number one priority is to invest in the recovery of Curaçao’s economy. In preparation for the opening of the border as per July 1, 2020, CHATA and TUI has reached an agreement to co-invest to offer free PCR tests for European travelers who wish to visit Curaçao for summer 2020. “Our motto is to provide our future visitors with a hassle free and safe/healthy vacation. The partnership with TUI represents collaboration and commitment from the private sector to guarantee economic recovery, while contributing to the visitor’s journey,” shares CHATA President & CEO, Miles Mercera.

CHATA’s agreement with TUI involves a cost sharing model to cover the costs of the PCR tests per passenger and by providing them with a resort credit value of 40 EURO per arriving passenger. The resort credit is our way of welcoming back our visitors by allowing them to spend and experience the resort culinary facilities, wellness and other recreational services.

CHATA applauds the commitment of all CHATA accommodation members with their participation and investment and thanks TUI as our major partner in the European market for the collaboration and investment. Curaçao is ready to welcome back our visitors.