Curaçao U.S. CONSULATE GENERAL U.S. Consul Margy Bond Hosts U.S. Independence Day Reception at Roosevelt House 

On July 7, U.S. Consul General Margy Bond hosted a reception to celebrate the United States’ 246th Independence Day with government representatives, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, and the Consular Corps at Roosevelt House – the official residence of the U.S. Consul General.

Consul General Margy Bond said during her speech: ‘’It is a pleasure to see you all here as we celebrate America’s birthday. This is my first Fourth of July reception as Chief of Mission to the Dutch Caribbean, and I can honestly say that since my arrival in January and my many trips around the region, I have only come to love these islands more and more.

My Domino Diplomacy initiative has given me the chance to really talk with people and hear about their concerns and connect around the common values we share. I look forward to continuing these conversations tonight and in the future.

I am confident that American purpose, American resolve, and our eagerness to engage both with our allies and our competitors will shape the future world into one that is safe, prosperous, and provides opportunities for all.

In closing, I have no doubt that our friendship – both at the domino table and between our countries – AND our shared values will help us create a world that reflects life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all, as our founders intended.’’

Happy Fourth of July!