Public Entity Saba A message from Island Governor Jonathan Johnson with a Covid-19 update for Friday, July 8th, 2022 -Testing transition from Testing Center to Saba Cares

As the world and the region move forward with eliminating testing requirements and other COVID measures, Saba has also scaled back its Covid-19 requirements and eliminated entry requirements in recent months.

The next step for Saba is transitioning the Covid-19 testing from the Testing Center to Saba Cares; this goes into effect Monday, July 18th.

The Covid-19 Testing Center opened on May 1st, 2021. In just over one year of operation, the Covid Support team conducted over 13,000 tests, supporting the Island’s Covid policies such as special measure testing, quarantine, isolation, and contact tracing. The rigorous testing protocols allowed for the detection of over 640 positive cases. As Covid-19 moves from pandemic to endemic, it is no longer necessary to have a dedicated team and separate facility to support testing.

The Public Health Department will continue to track the number of active cases and report as required for infectious diseases.

In closing, I want to remind the community that personal responsibility remains the order of the day.

Responsibility to call the Saba Cares clinic and stay at home if you feel ill. Responsibility to stay up to date with your vaccinations, and if you have questions, contact the vaccine hotline. Responsibility to keep a safe distance from others when you are ill to protect those who may be more vulnerable.