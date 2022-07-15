Latest:

Selikor NV Tuma bon nota!

Total Care Institute
Guardería y Actividades después de la escuela
* Líderes de grupo calificados
* Tu bebé a partir de las 6 semanas
* Actividades educativas variadas
* Temas mensuales
* Abierto todo el año
Llame o envíe un mensaje de WhatsApp al número +59995123160 para más información e inscripción
Has click en este enlace pa visitar la pagina de FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100045700818054

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Care Institute
Kinderdagverblijf en Naschoolse Opvang & Activiteiten
* Gekwalificeerde groepsleidsters
* Uw baby vanaf 6 weekjes oud
* Gevarieerde educatieve activiteiten
* Maandelijkse thema’s
* Het hele jaar door geopend
Bel of stuur een whatsapp bericht naar het nummer 5123160 voor nadere informatie en inschrijving
Klik hier oom naar onze FaceBook te gaan:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100045700818054

