Government of Sint Maarten ** AMBULANCE NURSES SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED ADVANCED CARDIAC LIFE SUPPORT COURSE **

Last week the ambulance nurses of the Ambulance Department of Ministry Public Health, Social Development & Labor successfully completed an Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) training course in collaboration with Curacao Heart Foundation (CHF). The CHF is an International Training Center (ITC) of the American Heart Association (AHA) and the European Resuscitation Council (ERC).

Ambulance Department Head drs. Cylred Richardson says that this specific training is ongoing for his staff in an effort to keep the skills of our ambulance nurses sharp and up to par in the daily delivery of advance ambulance care. Every two years the ambulance nurses go through a rigorous training to be certified and recertified in ACLS.