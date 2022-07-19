KPSM Department of Communication

Press Release by acting head: Inspector F.N. Richards

Police Press release: Dunes casino robbed

At approximately 21:25 on Monday, July 18, police dispatch was notified of a robbery at Dunes Casino in Beacon Hill. Police patrols and detectives were dispatched to the location.

On arrival, the investigating officers learnt that a lone suspect had entered the casino brandishing a handgun and threatening employees. The suspect went to the cashier’s booth. After taking an amount of cash from the cash register, the suspect fled the casino via the rear of the building.

An intense search of the area by investigating officers for this suspect was to no avail.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the robbery and may have seen something urged by police to report this immediately. See something, say something!

Numbers to call are:

Police station: +1 721 542 2222

Emergency dispatch line: 911

Hotline: 9300

The Special Robbery Unit is investigating this case.