Ars Oratoria Advanced Toastmasters Club a instalá Direktiva 2022-2023

Willemstad,

djadumingu 17 yüli, e Direktiva nobo pa Ars Oratoria Advanced

Toastmasters Club 2022-2023 a keda instalá ku e tema “INTEGRITY”.

Presidente entrante pa Ars Oratoria Advanced TMC, Sra. Zandra

Chantalou ta esun ku huntu ku Direktiva ta bai guia e aña edukashonal di

Toastmasters aki.

Masha Pabien i éksito na Direktiva 2022-2023 i tur Miembro di Ars Oratoria

Advanced Toastmasters Club.

Pa mas informashon por bishita e pàgina di facebook Ars Oratoria

Advanced Toastmasters Club òf por tuma kontakto ku Vise Presidente

Relashon Públiko Sra. Claudette La Reine-Martina na +59995664421 of

6706888.

Riba e potrèt di robes pa drechi TM Maritza Angela, DTM Nerissa de HaakSanchez, DTM Aileen Lodowica-Martina, TM Claudette La Reine-Martina,

DTM Maureen da Costa Gomez-Arion, TM Marilyn Passial-Elodia, TM

Zandra Chantalou.

Otro potret Sra. President Zandra Chantalou with President Saliente Sra.

Maureen da Costa Gomez-Arion

Curaçao July 20, 2022

Installation of Executive Committee 2022-2023

Ars Oratoria Advanced Toastmasters Club

Willemstad, on Sunday July 17th took place the installation of the Ars

Oratoria Advanced Toastmasters Club’s Executive Committee for the year

2022-2023.

President Zandra Chantalou together with the Executive Committee will

guide this educational year with the theme INTEGRITY.

Congratulations and much success to the Executives and the members of

the Ars Oratoria Advanced Toastmasters Club.

For more information you can visit the Facebook Page Ars Oratoria

Advance Toastmasters Club or contact the Vice President Public Relations

Mrs. Claudette La Reine-Martina at +59995664421 or 6706888.

On the picture from left to right TM Maritsa Angela, DTM Nerissa de HaakSanchez, DTM Aileen Lodowica-Martina, TM Claudette La Reine-Martina,

DTM Maureen da Costa Gomez-Arion, TM Marilyn Passial-Elodia, TM

Zandra Chantalou).

Picture Madam President Zandra Chantalou with Immediate Past President

Madam Maureen da Costa Gomez-Arion.