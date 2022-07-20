Latest:

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA 

Ars Oratoria Advanced Toastmasters Club a instalá Direktiva 2022-2023

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Ars Oratoria Advanced Toastmasters Club a instalá Direktiva 2022-2023

Willemstad,
djadumingu 17 yüli, e Direktiva nobo pa Ars Oratoria Advanced
Toastmasters Club 2022-2023 a keda instalá ku e tema “INTEGRITY”.
Presidente entrante pa Ars Oratoria Advanced TMC, Sra. Zandra
Chantalou ta esun ku huntu ku Direktiva ta bai guia e aña edukashonal di
Toastmasters aki.
Masha Pabien i éksito na Direktiva 2022-2023 i tur Miembro di Ars Oratoria
Advanced Toastmasters Club.
Pa mas informashon por bishita e pàgina di facebook Ars Oratoria
Advanced Toastmasters Club òf por tuma kontakto ku Vise Presidente
Relashon Públiko Sra. Claudette La Reine-Martina na +59995664421 of
6706888.
Riba e potrèt di robes pa drechi TM Maritza Angela, DTM Nerissa de HaakSanchez, DTM Aileen Lodowica-Martina, TM Claudette La Reine-Martina,
DTM Maureen da Costa Gomez-Arion, TM Marilyn Passial-Elodia, TM
Zandra Chantalou.
Otro potret Sra. President Zandra Chantalou with President Saliente Sra.
Maureen da Costa Gomez-Arion

 

Curaçao July 20, 2022

Installation of Executive Committee 2022-2023

Ars Oratoria Advanced Toastmasters Club
Willemstad, on Sunday July 17th took place the installation of the Ars
Oratoria Advanced Toastmasters Club’s Executive Committee for the year
2022-2023.
President Zandra Chantalou together with the Executive Committee will
guide this educational year with the theme INTEGRITY.
Congratulations and much success to the Executives and the members of
the Ars Oratoria Advanced Toastmasters Club.
For more information you can visit the Facebook Page Ars Oratoria
Advance Toastmasters Club or contact the Vice President Public Relations
Mrs. Claudette La Reine-Martina at +59995664421 or 6706888.
On the picture from left to right TM Maritsa Angela, DTM Nerissa de HaakSanchez, DTM Aileen Lodowica-Martina, TM Claudette La Reine-Martina,
DTM Maureen da Costa Gomez-Arion, TM Marilyn Passial-Elodia, TM
Zandra Chantalou).
Picture Madam President Zandra Chantalou with Immediate Past President
Madam Maureen da Costa Gomez-Arion.

 

Vakantieplan 7 juli 2022 t/m 10 augustus 2022. Total Care Institute gaat de werld rond. Meldt uw kind aan vanaf 1 juni 2022. De enige vakantieplan die gedurende de hele vakantie loopt en de goedkoopste met de beste hoge kwaliteit.
Klik hier oom naar onze FaceBook te gaan: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100045700818054

You May Also Like

Brochure Seu 2019

REDAKSHON 0

Notisia di polis di djabièrnè 26 di febrüari te ku djaluna promé di mart 2021/Politieberichten van vrijdag 26 februari tot en met maandag 1 maart 2021

REDAKSHON 0

Minister Yrausquin impresiona cu maneho di gemeente Purmerend

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: