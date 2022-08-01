Papiamentu:

PCN ta kumpra Hotel Central na Boneiru

Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) resientemente a keda kla ku kompra di Hotel

Central di 20 kamber den sentro di Kralendijk, Boneiru. Den e edifisio akí tin tambe un café/restaurant

i un espasio komersial.

Hotel Central, manera e nòmber mes ta bisa, ta keda hopi sentral i ta gustá serka tantu biaheronan di

negoshi regional/internashonal, komo turistanan.

Direktiva di PCN ta entusiasmá ku e kompra: “PCN a yega di ekspresá kaba ku lo keda invertí

aktivamente riba e tres islanan BES. E kompra akí na Boneiru ta pas bon den nos maneho di invershon

lokal. Banda di un rendimentu positivo ku kier logra, pa PCN ta hopi importante pa duna un aporte

ekonómiko i sosial na komunidat di Boneiru.”

Eksplotashon di e hotèl lo ta den man di MVSG Group, un empresa boneriano, ku ta konsistí di un

grupo di ‘young professionals’. MVSG a keda selektá entre otro pa su pashon i enfoke pa modernisá

Hotel Central, pa kua den futuro lo ofresé fasilidatnan nobo pa por duna kada wéspet un eksperensia

optimal.

“Hotel Central tin tur kos den dje pa transformá bira un hotèl modioso i teknológikamente avansá,

kombiná ku e ‘vibes’ di e Boneiru moderno. Nos ta orguyoso ku PCN a selektá nos komo partner i nos

ta kombensí ku komo tim nos por ofresé Hotel Central un futuro bon i modernisá”, segun Ginuervel

Roach, un di e dirigentenan di MVSG.

Denter di poko PCN lo invertí den energia duradero na Hotel Central pa sostené Boneiru su Blue

Destination. Mas update al respekto lo sigui despues.

PCN koopt Hotel Central op Bonaire

De Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) heeft recent de aankoop van het 20-kamer

tellende Hotel Central in het centrum van Kralendijk, Bonaire afgerond. In dit pand bevinden zich

tevens een café/restaurant en een commerciële ruimte.

Hotel Central is, zoals de naam aangeeft, zeer centraal gelegen en geliefd bij zowel

regionale/internationale zakenreizigers als toeristen.

Het bestuur van PCN is enthousiast over de aankoop: “PCN heeft eerder uitgesproken actief te

blijven beleggen op de drie BES-eilanden. Deze aankoop op Bonaire past uitstekend in ons lokale

beleggingsbeleid. Naast een beoogd positief rendement, is het voor PCN van groot belang om een

economische en maatschappelijke bijdrage aan de gemeenschap van Bonaire te leveren.”

De exploitatie van het hotel wordt uitbesteed aan MVSG Group, een Bonairiaanse onderneming,

bestaande uit een groep ‘young professionals’. MVSG is mede geselecteerd om haar passie èn focus

om Hotel Central te moderniseren, waarbij er in de toekomst nieuwe faciliteiten geboden worden

om elke gast een optimale beleving te kunnen geven.

“Hotel Central heeft alles in zich om te transformeren naar een hip, technologisch geavanceerd hotel,

in combinatie met de ‘vibes’ van het moderne Bonaire. Wij zijn er trots dat PCN ons als partner heeft

geselecteerd en zijn ervan overtuigd dat wij als team Hotel Central een vernieuwde, betere toekomst

kunnen bieden”, aldus Ginuervel Roach, één van de bestuurders van MVSG.

PCN zal binnenkort bij Hotel Central in duurzame energie investeren ter ondersteuning van Blue

Destination Bonaire. Meer updates hierover volgen op een later tijdstip.

English:

PCN acquires Hotel Central on Bonaire

Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) has recently completed the acquisition of the 20-

room Hotel Central, located in downtown Kralendijk, Bonaire. This property also contains a

café/restaurant and commercial space.

Hotel Central is, as the name implies, very centrally located and is loved by both regional and

international business travelers as well as tourists.

The Board of PCN is very enthusiastic about the purchase: “PCN has previously expressed its desire to

continue to invest on the three BES islands. This acquisition on Bonaire meets all major criteria of

PCN’s local investment policy and is expected to deliver positive returns for the Fund. Moreover, with

this investment PCN aims to achieve an economic and social contribution to the community of

Bonaire.”

The Hotel Operations will be outsourced to MVSG Group, a Bonairean entity, consisting of a group of

young professionals. MVSG is partly selected for their passion and focus to modernize Hotel Central,

while offering new facilities in the future to provide each guest with an optimal experience.

“Hotel Central has everything it takes to transform into a hip, technologically advanced hotel,

combined with the ‘vibes’ of modern Bonaire. We are proud that PCN selected us as a partner and

are confident that as a team we can offer Hotel Central a renewed, better future,” said Ginuervel

Roach, one of the directors of MVSG.

PCN will soon be investing in renewable energy at Hotel Central in support of Blue Destination

Bonaire. More information will be shared at a later stage.

