** Prime Minister Jacobs wishes Estika and family much strength ** Expresses outrage against brutal attack

It was with profound concern that I heard of the brutal attack on Estika Halley.
After reaching out to the family directly, I can express my outrage that a young woman, this young mother, is so savagely hurt because someone thought they were entitled to do this. She deserves much more than what she was given, but God is great, and the law will prevail.
I send my deepest prayers to her family and friends and her young baby. May God be merciful unto you and grant you many more years with Estika.
I join the community of St. Maarten in sending Ms. Halley a message to fight through it! Come out stronger and testify your story when this is over!
As a community we must band together and break the silence to bring an end to violence against women! I encourage women experiencing threats of violence to report it to authorities.

