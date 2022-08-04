Promé fase programa di training pa laborá den sektor di turismo a start

WILLEMSTAD- 4 di ougùstùs 2022 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) den estrecho koperashon ku Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO) i Ministerio di Desaroyo Sosial, Labor i Bienestar (SOAW) a tene 3 dia di registrashon pa personanan interesá pa sigui kursonan pa laborá den sektor di turismo. Mas di 600 persona a inskribí pa partisipá na e kursonan. E promé fase di e programa di training a start 3 di ougùstùs ku e promé grupo di kursistanan. E fase aki ta pa atkerí e abilidatnan nesesario pa por laborá den sektor di turismo.

E promé fase ta konsistí di e siguiente seshonnan: motivashon, aktitut, servisio na kliente, integridat i responsabilidat. Ta trata aki di tópikonan ku ta importante i aplikabel pa e diferente funshonnan den sektor di turismo. E training lo ta unu intensivo i práktiko. Despues di un partisipashon aktivo i asistensia 100% na e seshonnan, e kursista ta risibí su sertifikado. Tambe e kursistanan lo haña seshonnan di informashon na enkargo di CTB kaminda lo trata diferente tópiko relashoná ku e industria di turismo manera entre otro; merkadeo, e produkto turístiko, invershon den sektor di turismo i sifranan di turismo. Den e di dos fase di e programa lo start ku e diferente kursonan kual e personanan a apliká pe, ta trata di: kokí, weiter, bartènder, housekeeping, resepshonista, guia turístiko i kurso di masashi.

E programa di training ta resortá bou di Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO) miéntras Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta enkargá ku ehekushon di e programa. E programa ta keda ehekutá den estrecho kolaborashon ku Ministerio di Desaroyo Sosial, Labor i Bienestar (SOAW), Ministerio di Enseñansa (OWCS) i partnernan den sektor privá.

First phase training program for working in the tourism sector has started

WILLEMSTAD- August 4, 2022 – Recently the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) in close cooperation with the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO) and the Ministry of Social Development, Labor, and Welfare (SOAW) held 3 registration days for those interested in following certain courses in order to work in the tourism sector. More than 600 participants registered to participate in the courses. The first phase of the training program started on August 3 with the first group of course participants. This phase is to acquire the necessary skills to be able to work in the tourism sector.

The first phase consists of the following sessions: motivation, attitude, customer service, integrity, and responsibility. These are topics that are very important and applicable for the different functions in the tourism sector. The training will be intensive and practical. After active participation and 100% attendance at the sessions, the course participants will receive their certificate. The participants will also receive information sessions from CTB, in which several topics will be covered related to the tourism industry, such as marketing, the tourism product, investment in the tourism sector, and tourism figures. In the second phase of the program, the specific courses will start, for which the participants have applied, namely: cook, waiter/waitress, bartender, housekeeping, receptionist, tourist guide, and a massage course.

The training program is managed by the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO) and the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) oversees the execution of the program. The program is executed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development, Labor, and Welfare (SOAW), the Ministry of Education (OWCS), and private sector partners.