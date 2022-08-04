ROC Mondriaan, CHATA i CTB ta firma MOU pa establesé un Hospitality Experience Center pa Kòrsou

WILLEMSTAD- 4 di ougùstùs, 2022 – Resientemente ROC Mondriaan, un prominente institushon edukashonal riba tereno di hospitalidat i turismo, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) i Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) a topa pa firma un memorandum of understanding (MoU) entre e tres partidonan. Sr. Hans Schutte, Presidente di e Huntu di Direktiva di ROC Mondriaan, Managing Director di CHATA, sra. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas i Counterpart Statutair Directeur di CTB, sr. Muryad de Bruin, a bini huntu na ofisina di ROC Mondriaan na Den Haag pa e momentu importante akí. E MoU akí ta deliniá un kooperashon sostenibel entre e partidonan den forma di un ‘hospitality experience center’. E hospitality experience center, ku ta un fundashon registrá na Kámara di Komèrsio di Kòrsou komo ‘Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Training Centre’ (CHTTC), ta enserá un instituto di entrenamentu pa studiantenan i profeshonalnan den e industria di hospitalidat i turismo. Un hospitality experience center, ku ta hasi uso di e eksperensia di tur partido, lo mehorá e aliniashon entre enseñansa di hospitalidat i turismo i e sektor, i na mes momentu mehorá e nivel di servisio ku ta ser duná na turistanan.

CHTTC ta fasilitá estudionan na nivel di SBO riba tereno di hospitalidat i turismo. E parti práktiko di e estudionan lo tuma lugá den e experience center (un training hotèl aki na Kòrsou). CHTTC lo traha den laso estrecho ku vários institushon edukashonal, inkluso Maris Stella SBO, Nilda Pinto SBO i Universidat di Kòrsou Dr. Moises Da Costa Gomez (UoC), i tambe gobièrnu, komunidat empresarial (inkluso hotèlnan) i otro partnernan.

Den e lunanan benidero, e training hotèl lokal lo haña un renovashon kompleto pa por kuminsá risibí huéspetnan. Profeshonalnan huntu ku dosentenan lokal di e SBO-nan i UoC lo duna siñansa enfokando riba guia práktiko, kombiná ku lèsnan di teoria. E estudionan i entrenamentu lo yuda forma i prepará hóbennan i adultonan na Kòrsou i den region i brinda nan e perspektiva di un karera den sektor di hospitalidat i turismo. Alabes e sektor di turismo lo benefisiá di profeshonalnan altamente kualifiká riba tereno di hospitalidat i turismo.

Danki spesial ta bai na e Gabinete di Minister Plenipotensiario di Kòrsou pa nan embolbimentu for di komienso di e kòmbersashonnan, e Ministerio di Enseñansa (OWCS) pa nan sosten kontinuo pa sigurá un bon konekshon entre enseñansa i e merkado laboral, i na e Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko (MEO) pa fasilitá e establesimentu di e fundashon atraves di CTB.

ROC Mondriaan, CHATA en CTB ondertekenen MOU

om een Hospitality Experience Center op te richten op Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – 4 augustus 2022 – Recent is tussen ROC Mondriaan, een vooraanstaande onderwijsinstelling op het gebied van hospitality en toerisme, de Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) en de Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) een Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) gesloten. Dhr. Hans Schutte, voorzitter van de Raad van Bestuur van ROC Mondriaan, mevr. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas, Managing Director van CHATA en dhr. Muryad de Bruin, Counterpart Statutair Directeur van CTB kwamen in het kantoor van ROC Mondriaan in Den Haag bijeen voor dit belangrijk moment. In de MOU is een duurzame samenwerking tussen partijen vastgelegd, namelijk de oprichting van een hospitality experience center: de ‘Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Training Centre’ (CHTTC); een stichting die geregistreerd staat bij de Kamer van Koophandel van Curaçao. CHTTC is een opleidingsinstituut voor studenten en professionals in de hospitality- en toerismebranche. Door gebruik te maken van de expertise van de bij de MOU betrokken partijen wordt het hospitality en toerisme onderwijs beter afgestemd op de sector en wordt ook het serviceniveau naar de toerist verhoogd.

CHTTC biedt SBO-programma’s aan op het gebied van hospitality en toerisme. Het praktijkgedeelte van de studie vindt plaats in het experience center (een leerhotel) op Curaçao. CHTTC zal nauw samenwerken met diverse onderwijsinstellingen waaronder Maris Stella SBO, Nilda Pinto SBO en de Universiteit van Curaçao Dr. Moises Da Costa Gomez (UoC), de overheid, het bedrijfsleven (waaronder hotels) en andere partners.

In de komende maanden wordt het leerhotel eerst volledig gerenoveerd om toeristen te kunnen ontvangen. Onderwijs gefocust op praktijk begeleiding en theorielessen zal aangeboden worden door professionals samen met lokale docenten van de SBO’s en UoC. De programma’s en opleidingen zullen jongeren en volwassenen op Curaçao en in de regio uitzicht bieden op een carrière binnen de hospitality- en toerisme sector. Ook de sector zal profiteren van hoog gekwalificeerd hospitality- en toerisme professionals.

Een speciale dank gaat uit naar het Kabinet van de Gevolmachtigde Minister van Curaçao voor de betrokkenheid vanaf de oriënterende fase van het leerhotel project. Het ministerie van Onderwijs, Wetenschap Cultuur en Sport (OWCS) voor het zorgdragen voor een goede aansluiting tussen onderwijs en arbeidsmarkt en de voortdurende steun en het Ministerie van Economische Ontwikkeling (MEO) voor het faciliteren van de oprichting van de stichting CHTTC via CTB.

ROC Mondriaan, CHATA and CTB sign MOU

to establish a Hospitality Experience Center for Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD- August 4, 2022 – Recently ROC Mondriaan, a leading educational institution in the field of hospitality and tourism, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) met to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the three parties. Mr. Hans Schutte, ROC Mondriaan Chairman Executive Board, CHATA Managing Director, Mrs. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas and CTB Counterpart Statutory Director, Mr. Muryad de Bruin, gathered at the ROC Mondriaan office in The Hague for this important moment. This MoU defines a sustainable cooperation between the parties in the form of a hospitality experience center. The hospitality experience center, a foundation registered at the Curaçao Chamber of Commerce as the Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Training Centre (CHTTC) entails a training institute for students and professionals in the hospitality and tourism industry. The establishment of a Hospitality Experience Center, using the expertise of all parties, will improve the alignment of hospitality and tourism education with the sector as well as improve the higher level of service that is given to tourists.

CHTTC facilitates SBO programs in the field of hospitality and tourism. The practical part of the programs will take place in the experience center (a training hotel in Curaçao). CHTTC will work closely with various educational institutions including Maris Stella SBO, Nilda Pinto SBO and the University of Curaçao Dr. Moises Da Costa Gomez (UoC), the government, the business community (including hotels) and other partners.

During the upcoming months, the local training hotel will undergo a complete renovation to start receiving guests. Education focusing on practical guidance, as well as theoretical classes will be provided by professionals together with local teachers from the SBOs and the UoC. The programs and training will help shape and prepare youngsters and adults in Curaçao and the region and offer them a prospect career within the hospitality and tourism sector. Also, the tourism sector will benefit from highly qualified hospitality and tourism professionals

Special thanks go to the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Curaçao for their involvement since the start of the conversations, the Ministry of Education (OWCS) for their continuous support to ensure a good connection between education and the labor market and the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO) for facilitating the setup of the foundation through the CTB.