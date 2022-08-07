Aktividat di siklon tropikal (depreshon tropikal, tormenta tropikal i orkan) riba Region Atlántiko (Osean Atlántiko Nort, Laman Karibe i Golfo di México) tabata hopi abou for di prinsipio di luna pasá.
Meteorological Department Curacao
Aktividat di siklon tropikal (depreshon tropikal, tormenta tropikal i orkan) riba Region Atlántiko (Osean Atlántiko Nort, Laman Karibe i Golfo di México) tabata hopi abou for di prinsipio di luna pasá. Esei no ta kita ku ketu bai e aktividat aki por oumentá un momentu pa otro. No lubidá ku Kòrsou i su islanan ruman, Aruba i Boneiru, ta situá na rant di e asina yamá region di orkan i ku ta bon pa tur hende sa bon kon pa prepará pa e posibel menasa i impakto di un siklon tropikal riba e islanan aki tambe. Athunto por mira e perspektiva mas resien pa Temporada di Orkan 2022.
Since the start of last month tropical cyclone activity (tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes) has been very low over the Atlantic Basin (North Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico). This doesn’t take away the possibility that this activity can increase at any time. Don’t forget that Curaçao and its sister islands, Aruba and Bonaire. are located on the edge of the so-called “hurricane belt” and that it is recommendable for everybody to be aware on how to prepare for the threat and impact of a tropical cyclone on these islands as well. The attached table shows the most recent outlook for Hurricane Season 2022.
