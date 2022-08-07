Aktividat di siklon tropikal (depreshon tropikal, tormenta tropikal i orkan) riba Region Atlántiko (Osean Atlántiko Nort, Laman Karibe i Golfo di México) tabata hopi abou for di prinsipio di luna pasá.

Since the start of last month tropical cyclone activity (tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes) has been very low over the Atlantic Basin (North Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico). This doesn’t take away the possibility that this activity can increase at any time. Don’t forget that Curaçao and its sister islands, Aruba and Bonaire. are located on the edge of the so-called “hurricane belt” and that it is recommendable for everybody to be aware on how to prepare for the threat and impact of a tropical cyclone on these islands as well. The attached table shows the most recent outlook for Hurricane Season 2022.