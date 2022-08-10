Latest:

TURISMO 

CHATA ta selebrá Stars of the Industry Streanan di segundo kuartal 2022

Willemstad, 10 di ougùstùs 2022 – Ayera CHATA a organisá e seremonia di rekonosementu di kuartal, “Stars of the Industry” na su miembro, Bario Urban Street Food. Durante e evento aki, empleado i supervisornan di e segundo kuartal di 2022 a keda nominá pa varios miembro di CHATA i a keda rekonosé i selebrá. Tur e nominadonan a risbí un regalo pa kortesia di Tovari, Papagayo i Flavors of Curaçao.

 

Tur kuartal CHATA ta enfoká riba diferente kalidatnan personal ku un persona ta poseé ku ta saka e mihó for di nan mientras trahando den e industria di hospitalidat i turismo. E nominadonan di e kuartal aki a keda selektá pa nan étika di trabou i nan dunadó di trabou ta gradesido i hopi kontentu ku nan ta forma parti di nan tim.

 

“Ta realmente importante pa duna rekonosementu na empleadonan ku ta balorá e importansia di traha huntu pa mehorá sektor di turismo. Boso ta e ehèmpel perfekto, real i personifiká di e konekshon entre nos turistanan bishitante i e komunidat lokal.” Esaki Direktor di Maneho, sra. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas a kompartí durante e seremonia.

 

CHATA ta orguyoso di kompartí e resultadonan di Stars of the Industry pa e segundo kuartal di 2022:

 

Empleado Kompania Funshon
Ashanti Sanchez Sixt Car Rental Rental Sales Agent
Zachary Heath Connor Curacao Dolphin Academy N.V. Dolphin Trainer SR
Ismilian Busropan & Damaris Jasinta Morena Eco Resort Kok
Florentina Mansat Candelaria Baoase Luxury Resort Kitchen Assistant
Altagracia Rosanna Herasme Roman e/v Avastia Cabana Beachclub Chef de Partie
Jeanette S. Murray Mood Beachclub Chef de Partie
Andrea Valentina Gonzalez Tramontin Cabana Beachclub Horeca Medewerker
Angelo Apolina Kontiki Beach Resort Guest Services Medewerker
Marisol Christiaan Livingstone Resort Kitchen Commis
Jeanty Emmanuel Mangrove Beach Corendon Curacao All-inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton Housekeeper
Noricson Reigina Mangrove Beach Corendon Curacao All-inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton Demi Chef
Danilo Lacroes Mangrove Beach Corendon Curacao All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton HR Administrator
Giljara Winklaar LionsDive Beach Resort Finance employee
Isabel da Silva Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Human Resources Coordinator
RIgviën Marcos Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Reservations Agent
Michenely Eugenio Pietermaai Boutique Hotel Front office Agant
Ravindra Sewchand Pietermaai Boutique Hotel Front office Agant
Bethania De Palm Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Line Staff
Supervisor Kompania Funshon
America Figueroa Sixt Car Rental Branch Manager
Danette Leito Curacao Public Aquarium N.V. Supervisor Tour guide
Steven Martha DeLynne Resort Maintenance Supervisor
Nigel Ernestina Baoase Luxury Resort Supervisor Security
Lois Kelderman Wet & Wild Beachclub Ass. Manager
Seline Hous Curacao Beverage Bottling Company Warehouse Supervisor
Roderick Felomina Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Housekeeping Senior Supervisor
Marisca Rosa Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Lead Accounting Manager
Mary De Wind Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Ass. Housekeeping

 

CHATA ta enkurashá sektor kompletu, inkluso tur embahador di turismo, pa sigui perseverá na trabou tur dia dinobo. Ta boso esfuersonan kontinuo ta hasi nos destinashon un paraiso kaluroso pa turista.

 

Un danki speshal na tur miembro patrosinadó ku a yuda hasi e evento aki posibel: Tovari, Papagayo Curaçao and Flavors of Curaçao.

Pa mas informashon bishitá nos wepsait www.chata.org i sigui nos pagina di Facebook www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

 

CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry

Stars of Q2 2022

 

 

Willemstad, 10 August 2022 – Yesterday, CHATA hosted the quarterly “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony at CHATA Member, Bario Urban Street Food. During this event, the second quarter employees and supervisors from 2022 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Tovari, Papagayo and Flavors of Curaçao.

 

Every quarter CHATA focuses on different personal qualities that a person possesses that brings out the best in them while working in the hospitality and tourism industry. The nominees of this quarter were selected as they demonstrated outstanding work-ethic and their employers are grateful and very happy to have them on their teams.

 

“It is truly important to give recognition to employees who value the importance of working together to improve the tourism sector. You are the perfect living example and embodiment of the connection between our visiting tourists and the local community.” Shares CHATA Managing Director, Mrs. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas.

 

 

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 2nd quarter of 2022:

 

Employee Company Position
Ashanti Sanchez Sixt Car Rental Rental Sales Agent
Zachary Heath Connor Curacao Dolphin Academy N.V. Dolphin Trainer SR
Ismilian Busropan & Damaris Jasinta Morena Eco Resort Kok
Florentina Mansat Candelaria Baoase Luxury Resort Kitchen Assistant
Altagracia Rosanna Herasme Roman e/v Avastia Cabana Beachclub Chef de Partie
Jeanette S. Murray Mood Beachclub Chef de Partie
Andrea Valentina Gonzalez Tramontin Cabana Beachclub Horeca Medewerker
Angelo Apolina Kontiki Beach Resort Guest Services Medewerker
Marisol Christiaan Livingstone Resort Kitchen Commis
Jeanty Emmanuel Mangrove Beach Corendon Curacao All-inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton Housekeeper
Noricson Reigina Mangrove Beach Corendon Curacao All-inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton Demi Chef
Danilo Lacroes Mangrove Beach Corendon Curacao All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton HR Administrator
Giljara Winklaar LionsDive Beach Resort Finance employee
Isabel da Silva Curacao Marriott Beach Resort Human Resources Coordinator
RIgviën Marcos Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Reservations Agent
Michenely Eugenio Pietermaai Boutique Hotel Front office Agant
Ravindra Sewchand Pietermaai Boutique Hotel Front office Agant
Bethania De Palm Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Line Staff
Supervisor Company Position
America Figueroa Sixt Car Rental Branch Manager
Danette Leito Curacao Public Aquarium N.V. Supervisor Tour guide
Steven Martha DeLynne Resort Maintenance Supervisor
Nigel Ernestina Baoase Luxury Resort Supervisor Security
Lois Kelderman Wet & Wild Beachclub Ass. Manager
Seline Hous Curacao Beverage Bottling Company Warehouse Supervisor
Roderick Felomina Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Housekeeping Senior Supervisor
Marisca Rosa Renaissance Wind Creek Curacao Resort Lead Accounting Manager
Mary De Wind Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Ass. Housekeeping

 

 

CHATA encourages the entire sector, including all tourism ambassadors, to continue showing perseverance at work daily. It is your continuous efforts and dedication that make our destination a welcoming paradise for tourists.

 

A special thanks goes to the sponsoring members who helped make this event possible: Tovari, Papagayo Curaçao and Favors of Curaçao.

For more information, please visit our website at www.chata.org and like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

 

 

