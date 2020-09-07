Mas di 9000 turista di estadia na luna di ougùstùs Sifranan preliminar ougùstùs 2020 / Over 9,000 stayover visitors in August Preliminary August 2020 Visitor Arrivals 

Mas di 9000 turista di estadia na luna di ougùstùs

Sifranan preliminar ougùstùs 2020

WILLEMSTAD- 7 di sèptèmber 2020 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá 9.227 turista di estadia pa luna di ougùstùs. 89% di e kantidat di turista registrá ta prosedente di Europa i 5% a bini for di region Karibe.

Konsiderando ku te na e momentunan aki solamente turistanan for di algun pais den Wèst Europa por bishitá Kòrsou, por mira ku 91% di e europeonan ku a bishitá nos ta prosedente di Hulanda. Nos a risibí 7.518 turista for di Hulanda kual ta 53% ménos kompará ku ougùstùs 2019. For di Alemania un kantidat di 291 turista aleman a keda registrá, un bahada di 75% kompará ku aña pasá. Na luna di ougùstùs, 55% di turistanan for di Europa a keda den hotèl, miéntras 45% a keda den un akomodashon alternativo. Na momentu ku a kuminsá risibí turistanan bèk na luna di yüli, e distribushon entre hotèl i akomodashonnan alternativo tabata respektivamente 45% i 55%. Un otro indikadó interesante ta e kantidat averahe di anochi ku e europeo a keda nos pais. Na ougùstùs 2020 e averahe di anochi tabata 11.7 miéntras aña pasá e mesun luna a registrá un averahe di 9.9 anochi pa kada turista prosedente di Europa. Esaki ta 18% kresementu den e kantidat averahe di anochi ku turistanan for di Europa a keda riba nos pais.

For di region Karibe, Kòrsou a risibí 483 turista di estadia. 82% ta turistanan prosedente di Bonaire.

“Konsiderando ku nos ta habrí pa solamente un kantidat limitá di pais den Europa, tabata bon pa tuma nota ku mas di 9000 turista di estadia a hasi nan yegada na ougùstùs. Luna di ougùstùs a registrá tambe un kresementu den e kantidat di turistanan ku a keda den hotèl”, asina sr. Paul Pennicook CEO di CTB a remarká.

Over 9,000 stayover visitors in August

Preliminary August 2020 Visitor Arrivals

WILLEMSTAD – September 7, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 9,227 stayover visitor arrivals in August. Eighty-nine percent of the reported visitors are travelling from Europe and 5% from the Caribbean region.

With only a select number of countries in Western Europe meeting the risk threshold, 91% of the European visitors came from the Netherlands. We have welcomed 7,518 Dutch visitors, which is 53% less compared to August 2019. Out of Germany, we registered 291 German visitors, a 75% decrease compared to last year. Fifty five percent of these European visitors stayed in resort hotels, while 45% stayed in alternative accommodations in August. In July, when we started accepting visitors again the distribution between resort hotels and alternative accommodations was respectively 45% and 55%. Another interesting indicator is the average nights spent of the European visitor. In August 2020, the average night spent was 11.7, while last year the same month we registered 9.9 nights on average per European visitor. This is an 18% increase in average nights spent on the island.

From the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 483 stayover visitors. Eighty-two percent are visitors residing in Bonaire.

“Considering that we are open for only a limited number of countries in Europe, it was good to see over 9,000 visitors arrive in August. Also, August saw an increase in the share of visitors staying in resort hotels,” commented CTB CEO, Paul Pennicook.