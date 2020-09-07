ENNIA: “Klientenan ta èp mas tantu i yama telefon ménos”

“Hopi hende ku tin un pregunta pa nos ta bira kue telefon yama, tanten ta mas sabí i lihé pa djis èp òf chèt un ratu.” Sigun Patrick Thissen di ENNIA den nos bida privá ta e kos mas normal di mundu pa manda un èp òf un mensahe di Facebook via Messenger. “Pero ora un hende tin un pregunta por ehèmpel pa gobièrnu, un kompania òf instansha, hopi bia nan ta skohe pa yama telefon. Tanten den kasonan asina tambe nan por usa medionan sosial.”

Sigun Patrick yama telefon hopi bia ta kosta mas tempu. Por ehèmpel pasó tin un tempu di espera, òf pasó mester buska e kontesta riba bo pregunta. P’esei na ENNIA nos a kuminsá un akshon pa mustra nos klientenan e fasilidat di medionan nobo manera chètmentu, èpmentu òf Facebook.”

Epmentu i chètmentu ta tuma lugá di yamamentu.

“Nos ta den un fase di transishon. Meskos ku mandamentu di karta via pòst pa un parti a disparsé kaba, asina yamamentu di telefon tambe lo bira kada bia ménos. Djis opservá hendenan mas hóben. Gran parti di dia nan ta online kaba. Chèt un ratu ta normal. Nan ta hasié meimei di nan otro aktividatnan. Nan no tin gana di sinta warda ora nan yama telefon. E tendensha akí ta birando ora pa ora mas fuerte. Medionan sosial ta muchu mas fásil. Wak kuantu nos ta èp den nos bida privá. Esaki nos ta bai hasi mas tantu ku kompanianan tambe.”

ENNIA ta sigui e tendensha akí kompletamente, ku kanalnan rápido i mensahenan di teksto kòrtiku. Asina riba ENNIA.com tin un funshon di chèt bibu. “Pa pregunta via medionan sosial nos tin un tim spesial di webcare pará kla. Ta un tiki drùk? Mester buska algu? Turesten bo por sigui gewon ku bo otro aktividatnan. E kontesta ta yega serka bo di mes.” Sigun Patrick chètmentu òf èpmentu ta sinti manera kontakto personal. “E idioma ta vlòt i kordial. Si hasié bon e hendenan ta gosa di dje.”

ENNIA: “Klanten appen steeds vaker en bellen minder”

“Veel mensen met een vraag aan ons pakken snel de telefoon, terwijl het vaak slimmer en vlotter is om even te appen of te chatten.” Volgens Patrick Thissen van ENNIA is het privé de normaalste zaak van de wereld om een appje te sturen of een facebookbericht via Messenger. “Maar als mensen een ‘zakelijke’ vraag hebben, bijvoorbeeld aan de overheid, een bedrijf of instantie kiezen ze vaak voor de telefoon. Terwijl ze dan ook net zo goed social media kunnen gebruiken.”

Volgens Patrick kost bellen vaak meer tijd. Bijvoorbeeld omdat je ‘in de wacht’ komt of omdat het antwoord op een vraag moet worden opgezocht. Vandaar dat wij als ENNIA een actie zijn begonnen om onze klanten te wijzen op het gemak van nieuwe media zoals chatten, appen of Facebook.”

Appen en chatten verdringt bellen

“We zitten in een overgangsfase. Zoals brieven per post sturen deels is verdwenen, zo zal ook bellen steeds minder worden. Kijk naar jonge mensen. Die zijn een groot deel van de dag al online. Even chatten is voor hen normaal. Ze doen het even tussendoor. Ze hebben geen zin om ‘in de wacht’ te komen als ze bellen. Die trend wordt steeds sterker. Social media zijn te gemakkelijk. Kijk hoe vaak we privé appen. Dat gaan we ook richting bedrijven steeds meer doen.”

ENNIA gaat volledig mee met deze trend van snelle kanalen met korte tekstberichten. Zo is er op ENNIA.com een live chatfunctie. “Voor vragen via social media hebben we een speciaal webcare-team klaarstaan. Is het even druk? Of moet er iets worden opgezocht? Dan kun je gewoon verder met je bezigheden. Het antwoord komt vanzelf binnen.” Volgens Patrick voelt chatten of appen als persoonlijk contact. “De taal is vlot en vriendelijk. Als het goed gebeurt worden de mensen er blij van.”

ENNIA: “Clients app more frequently and call less”

“Many people who have a question for us are quick to pick up the phone, while it’s smarter and faster to send an app or chat.” According to Patrick Thissen from ENNIA, in our private lives it’s the most natural thing in the world to send a quick app or Facebook message via messenger. “But when people have a ‘business’ question for the government, a company, or organization, they often choose the phone instead. While they could easily use social media in that case as well.

In Patrick’s opinion, calling costs more time. “You could end up waiting in a queue, for example, or might have to wait while the answer to your question is being looked into. That’s why at ENNIA we’ve started an campaign to make our clients aware of the ease of using new media, such as chatting, sending an app or reaching out via Facebook.”

Sending an app or chatting will replace calling

“We’re in a transition phase. Just as sending letters by post has partially disappeared, calling will also become less and less common. Look at young people. They’re already online a big part of the day. A quick online chat is very normal to them. It’s something they do on the spur of the moment. They don’t feel like ending up in a queue when calling. This is a growing trend that is only getting stronger. Social Media is too easy to use. Look how often we send apps in our private lives. We’re going to start doing that more and more with businesses as well.”

ENNIA is fully adapting to this trend of quick channels with short text messages. You can already find a live chat function on ENNIA.com. “For questions coming in via social media we have a dedicated webcare team readily available. If it’s a little busy, or something needs to be looked up, you can just carry on and go about your business. Your reply will come in automatically.” From Patrick’s point of view, chatting online or sending an app feels personal. “The language is quick and friendly. When done well, it makes people happy.”

ENNIA: “Clientenan ta app mas y yama menos”

“Hopi hende cu tin un pregunta pa nos, ta core yama, mientras ta mas facil y rapido pa app of chat.” Segun Patrick Thissen di ENNIA den bida priva t’e cos mas normal di mundo pa manda un app of un mensahe via Messenger. “Pero asina cu hende tin un pregunta ‘di negoshi’, por ehempel na gobierno, un negoshi of instancia, hopi bes nan ta scoge pa uza telefon. Mientras di e mesun forma, nan por a uza medionan social .”

Segun Patrick yama hopi biaha ta costa mas tempo. Por ehempel pasobra bo ta haya bo ta ‘warda’ of paso tin cu busca e contesta riba un pregunta. Pesey, nos como ENNIA a inicia un accion pa mustra nos clientenan riba e facilidad di medionan nobo manera chat, app of Facebook.”

App y Chatt ta haci Yama obsoleto

“Nos ta den un periodo di transicion. Manera postmento di carta cu ya a desparce parcialmente caba, asina yama tambe ta birando cada bes menos. Wak e hobennan. Gran parti di dia nan ta online caba. Chat un rato pa nan ta normal. Nan ta haci esaki sin pensa. Nan no tin gana pa cay den e rij largo di ‘warda’ ora nan yama. E trend ey ta bira cada bes mas fuerte. Social media ta asina facil. Wak cuanto bes nos no ta app den nos bida priva. Pa companianan tambe, nos ta bay facilita esaki mas y mas.”

ENNIA ta join e trend di canalnan cu mensahe cortico, completamente. Pa cu esaki, ENNIA.com tin un funcion pa chat en bibo. “Pa pregunta via medionan social nos tin un team special di ‘webcare’ para cla. Bo ta druk of ocupa? Of bo tin cu busca algo? Bo por djis sigui cu locual bo ta haciendo. E contesta ta drenta di mes.” Segun Patrick chat of app ta igual cu contacto personal. “E lenguahe ta facil y amabel. Si haciele bon, e ta haci hende contento.”