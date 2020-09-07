Bishita di Trabou na área di Zakito / Site Visit Quick Win Plan Zakito

Bishita di Trabou na área di Zakito

WILLEMSTAD- 7 di sèptèmber 2020 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) enkargá ku ehekushon di e “Quick Win Plan” pa desaroyo di e área di Zakito, a organisá na Koredor un enkuentro pa duna informashon di e progreso di e trabounan na e Ministernan konserní. E “Quick Win Plan”, kual ta finansiá pa Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, ta konsistí di diferente elemento ku lo mester keda realisá den e lunanan benidero. E Plan akí ta un siguiente paso den implementashon di e Vishon ku Gobièrnu di Kòrsou a aprobá pa e área di Zakitó. E enkuentro a konta ku presensia di Minister enkargá ku Desaroyo Ekonómiko Dr. Steven Martina, Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano sra. Zita Jesus-Leito i representantenan di e ministerionan enbolbí. Durante di e rekorido presentenan a haña splikashon di e representante di CTB i di Heren2 Caribbean B.V. ku ta e kompania enkargá ku supervishon di e proyekto.

A skohe Jaydicon B.V. komo e kontratista enkargá ku ehekushon di e trabounan di remodelashon di e edifisio di siguridat i parti di loke ta konosí komo Sundance Building na Koredor. Unabes e trabounan di remodelashon ta kla, e edifisionan akí lo ta disponibel pa servisio di F&B. Mirten General Construction Company B.V. a keda enkargá ku remodelashon di sinku sitio na diferente punto riba Koredor, inkluyendo diferente mehorashon na Parke Lucha pa Libertat. Remodelashon di e kuater otro sitionan lo inkluí, entre otro, reparashon i konstrukshon di palapa, área pa BBQ, banki, plantamentu di palu i ponementu di santu nobo. Sander van Beusekom di BLEND Creative Imaging ta enkargá ku kreashon di 3 mural (di 45 meter kada un) riba e muraya di Aqualectra. E kreashon di e muralnan tin un komponente sosial kaminda PickNick Projects ta enkargá ku reklutá personanan pa forma parti di un tim ku ta asistí e artista. CTB ta ekspresá su gratitut na Aqualectra pa nan bon koperashon den kuadro di e proyekto di e muralnan.

Tur e mehorashonnan akí mester sirbi komo inisio di un proseso pa hasi Koredor un área mas agradabel pa rekreo i bienestar, tantu pa poblashon lokal komo pa turista. E proyekto “Quick Win Plan” Zakito ta duna trabou na aproksimadamente 40 persona durante e periodo di konstrukshon

Site Visit Quick Win Plan Zakito

WILLEMSTAD – September 7, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), commissioned with the execution of the Quick Win Plan for the development of the Zakito area, recently organized a site visit at Koredor to report to the ministers involved on the progress being made with the project. The Quick Win Plan, which is funded through the Ministry of Economic Development, consists of several components to be realized in the upcoming months and is a continuation of the implementation of a Vision for the area of Zakito that has been approved by the Government of Curaçao. In attendance were the Minister in charge of Economic Development, Dr. Steven Martina, Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning Mrs. Zita Jesus-Leito as well as representatives of the ministries involved. Representatives of the CTB and Heren2 Caribbean B.V., the company responsible for the supervision of the project, explained the project’s developments to those in attendance.

Jaydicon B.V. has been selected for the upgrading of the former security building and part of the so-called Sundance building at Koredor. The buildings will be available for F&B services once completed. Mirten General Construction Company B.V. has been selected for the upgrading of five locations along Koredor, among which several improvements at the Parke Lucha pa Libertat. The upgrading of the other four locations will consist among others of repair and construction of palapa’s, BBQ areas, benches, planting of trees and sand replenishment. Sander van Beusekom of BLEND Creative Imaging is commissioned with the creation of three murals (45 meters each) on the wall of the Aqualectra complex. The mural creation consists of a social component where PickNick Projects recruit people to be part of a painting crew to assist the artist. The CTB expresses its gratitude to Aqualectra for providing their full cooperation in the execution of the mural project.

With these upgrades, the aim is to initiate the process of making the Koredor area a more pleasant location for recreation and wellness for the local population and the tourists. The Quick Win Plan Zakito project will create approximately 40 jobs during construction.