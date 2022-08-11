Latest:

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA 

Firearm confiscated in domestic violence incident

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Huiswerkbegeleiding én trainingen met gediplomeerde school juffrouw van groep 3 tot en met groep 8
Ieder kind krijgt persoonlijke 1-op-1 aandacht.
Uw kind kan bij ons terecht voor leerproblemen, taakaanpak, huiswerk plannen, zelfvertrouwen en concentratieproblemen.
Maandag tot met donderdag van 14:00 to 16:00
Granaatappelweg 127 bel voor meer informatie +5999 5123160
Facebook Page click hier https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100045700818054

 

 

 

Acting Head of Communications Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

 

10 Augustus, 2022

Firearm confiscated in domestic violence incident

Police Central Dispatch received notification of a domestic assault in the vicinity of Zagersgut around 4:00am Wednesday.

The victim told officers at the scene that she was assaulted by her boyfriend during an altercation.  After a brief investigation, suspect with initials E.G. was arrested in connection with the incident. 

Police later learned that the suspect may have had a firearm in his house. The residence was searched and a handgun found under a bed. The firearm was confiscated in the interest of further investigation.

The suspect remains in police custody as the investigation continues in this case

 

You May Also Like

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [TUMA NOTA]: Vershon revisá di e medidanan di COVID-19 ku ta bálido riba laman. Pa ‘charterboats’ ta konta un máksimo di 50% di e kantidat nòrmal di pasahero na bordo, inkluso e tripulashon.

REDAKSHON 0

Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djaluna mainta 06:00 o.l., 2 di ougùstùs 2021.

REDAKSHON 0

Notisia di polis di djabièrnè 23 di òktober te ku djaluna 26 di òktober 2020/Politieberichten van vrijdag 23 oktober tot en met maandag 26 oktober 2020

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: