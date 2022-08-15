Latest:

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Minister Ottley meets with the United Bus Drivers Association

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – On Sunday August 14th, acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), Omar Ottley met with the United Bus Drivers Association at the Milton Peters College to discuss various issues concerning the bus terminal and routing system, price list increase, minimum and maximum fare possibilities, addition of extra routes, medical insurance from SZV and more. 

 

The United Bus Drivers Association informed Minister Ottley that while they know these concerns were prior to his tenure, they are extremely grateful that the Minister made his Sunday afternoon available to hear their grievances.  

 

Minister Ottley expressed his gratitude to the association for inviting him and requested the opportunity to gather further information on the above mentioned concerns. A follow-up meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 17th with the Minister,  the United Bus Drivers Association, and his staff to further discuss pending matters and concerns. 

Pictured:

Minister Omar Ottley and the United Bus Drivers Association

 

You May Also Like

Entrega di pèrmit di konstrukshon na one mambo beach

REDAKSHON 0

Raad van Ministers bij Gouverneur op bezoek

REDAKSHON 0

29 januari 2022. Segun resumen 136 persona a recupera y un total di 90 caso nobo di COVID-19 a keda registra di cual 20 ta no-residente.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: