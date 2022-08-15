TCB launches new “Bonaire Tourism Scholarship Program” in partnership with Guardian Group Fatum

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) recently signed a Partnership Agreement with Guardian Group Fatum (GGF) to jointly launch an educational initiative titled ‘The Bonaire Tourism Scholarship Program’ for the Bonairean community. The program is developed by TCB in partnership with Guardian Group Fatum.

The Bonaire Tourism Scholarship Program is focused on individual professional development courses and full time academic courses in all areas of Hospitality and Tourism Management for Associate (MBO), Bachelor and Master programs. The scholarship allows deserving students and non-students to achieve their educational goals, meet their professional objectives and realize their dreams. In addition, the scholarship program enables participants to take advantage of opportunities for continuing their professional development. This scholarship is also an effective tool/opportunity to improve recruitment of qualified locals and encourage retention and professional growth in the tourism sector of Bonaire.

According to CEO of TCB, Miles Mercera, ‘”Scholarships provide an opportunity for people to earn an education or further develop their skills. Our sometimes limited financial resources as young professionals should not stop us from reaching our potential, therefore I personally believe that this program will open up new doors of opportunities for youngsters just like me who started working at the age of 15 in one of the most dynamic industries of the world without the financial resources but with the right attitude and passion to push forward. Making tourism and its economic opportunities accessible for all is our top priority. In an ever changing world we must aspire to make sure that we view Education as the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.’’

TCB in partnership with Guardian Group Fatum will be granting individual scholarships to a minimum of 10 participants per academic year. The scholarship program will fund up to $3,000 per academic year depending on the type of program chosen and the participants will receive this in the first year of their studies. Scholarships are awarded for tuition only and funds are paid directly to the University or College. This scholarship is not a full-tuition scholarship, so the participants need to re-apply every year to get awarded.