Adoptante di Nèshi Krusial Pa Sobrebibensia di Boneiru su Turtuganan ku Ta Den Peliger di Ekstinshon

Kralendijk 26 di ougùstùs 2022 – Turtuga di laman ta eksistí pa mas ku 100 mion aña kaba. Sinembargo, awendia seis di shete turtuga di lamannan ta espesienan ku ta den peliger di ekstinshon. Tres di e espesienan akí, e turtuga karèt, e turtuga blanku i e turtuga kawama ta dependé di Boneiru su liña di kosta i sistema di ref i playanan, pa buska kuminda i traha nèshi. E status di ta na peliger di ekstinshon ta nifiká ku den kurso di tres generashon, a presentá un redukshon di 50% di animal individual di e populashon total di turtuga karèt i di turtuga blanku, i 80% di e turtuga kawama ku ta krítikamente den peliger di ekstinshon (IUCN). Ta di importansia vital pa tuma akshon pa protehá e espesienan hopi gustá i básiko akí.

E temporada di traha nèshi di turtuga a kuminsá basta dia kaba. Riba 26 di ougùstùs tabatin 71 nèshi konfirmá kaba i luna pasá (16 di yüli) e promé di e nèshinan akí, pertenesiendo na un kawama, a brui. E nèshi akí tabatin

128 kaska di webu bashí i dos yu di turtuga resien nasí, ku tabata pegá ainda den e nèshi na momentu ku a ekskavá esaki. Grásias na Kreador, boluntarionan i personal di STCB a logra di liberá nan i laga nan liber den laman.

E temporada di traha nèshi na Boneiru ta kore di mei pa desèmber, pues tin hopi aktividat mas na kaminda! Konstantemente STCB ta en buska di adoptante di nèshi pa yuda krea fondo pa e trabou krusial ku ta tuma lugá pa optimalisá e resultado di e temporada di traha nèshi pa Boneiru su turtuganan ku ta kore peliger di ekstinshon.

STCB su personal i Wardadó di Playa boluntario ta vigilá e sitio prinsipal ku turtuga ta traha nèshi na kosta di Boneiru, di e parti na sùit na Sweet Dreams te ku e parti nort na Playa Chikitu, i tambe na Klein Bonaire, ku ta sitio mas popular i importante pa traha nèshi ku un averahe di 50-70 nèshi pa aña. Bo por sostené e trabou di STCB dor di adoptá un nèshi di turtuga di laman. Adoptá un nèshi ta kosta $600, anto e fondo kreá ku adoptá nèshi ta haña uso pa diferente asuntu pa krea un futuro mas sigur pa Boneiru su turtuganan. Ora ku bo adoptá un nèshi, bo ta krea fondo ku ta duna oportunidat na personal di STCB i na su tim di boluntario dediká, pa minimalisá faktornan ku por kondusí na un sifra redusí di éksito di yu ku ta nase. STCB ta hasi esaki pa medio di duna nèshi un sitio nobo (por ehèmpel, si un nèshi tin peliger ku e webunan por hoga), konstruí barera pa evitá insidente di destrukshon aksidental di nèshi, salba turtuga resien nasí ku ta bruha i pega den rais di palu despues di a kaba sali for di webu, i tambe kolekshon di dato ku ta yuda STCB protehá nèshi di manera mihó den futuro, i divulgá status di salú di Boneiru su turtuganan.

E temporada aktual, tin 30 kompania i individuo ku a adoptá unu òf mas nèshi kaba. Si abo ke haña mas informashon tokante adoptá un nèshi, por fabor tuma kontakto ku STCB pa medio di imeil: cepa@bonaireturtles.org, òf bishitá ofisina di STCB situá na Kaya Korona 53, Kralendijk.

Un makutu di danki ta bai pa e adoptantenan di e aña akí: Qvillas, Brandaris, Dive Friends Bonaire, Jim & Judy Kewley, Casa Presioso, Sundhevy & Stijn, Dinska Dohmen, Joan & Alan Zale, Best Cellars Bonaire, Bruce Novis, Karko Real Estate, My Next Home, Sunbelt Realty, VIP Diving, ALLVAT, DNM Interim, RE/MAX, Alex Bakhuizen, Anna Vasylieva, The Laughing Seahorse, AutoCity, Cargill, Hamlet Oasis, Harbour Village, Blue Jay, Oogwereld, Moon Tower, Nederlands-Belgische Schildpaddenvereniging, Gaia Concepts, BUTS and Praktima.

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) ta un organisashon no gubernamental pa investigashon i konservashon ku ta protehá turtuga di laman for di 1991

Nest Adopters Crucial to the Survival of Bonaire’s Endangered Turtles

Kralendijk 26 August 2022 – Sea turtles have existed for over 100 million years. However, today six of the seven sea turtle species are endangered. Three of these species, the loggerhead, green, and hawksbill turtle, rely on Bonaire’s coastline reef system and shores, for foraging and nesting. The endangered status means that over the course of just three generations, there has been an estimated reduction of 50% of total individuals for the loggerhead and green turtle populations, and 80% for the critically endangered hawksbill (IUCN). It is imperative that action is taken to protect these charismatic keystone species.

Turtle nesting season on Bonaire is well underway. As of the 26th of August 71 nests have been confirmed, and last month (16th of July) the first of these nests, belonging to a hawksbill, hatched. This nest contained 128 empty eggshells and two newborn sea turtles, that were still stuck in the nest at the time of the excavation. Thankfully, STCB volunteers and staff were able to free and release these hatchlings into the ocean.

The nesting season on Bonaire runs between May and December, so there’s plenty more action ahead! STCB is always looking for nest adopters to help fund the crucial work done to optimise the nesting season for Bonaire’s endangered turtles.

STCB staff and volunteer Beachkeepers cover turtle nesting hot spots on Bonaire’s coastline, from the south at Sweet Dreams to the north at Playa Chikitu, and on Klein Bonaire, which is the most popular and important nesting location with an average of 50-70 nests each year. You can support the work of STCB by adopting a sea turtle nest. One nest adoption cost $600, and the money raised through nest adoptions goes a long way to creating a safer future for Bonaire’s turtles. When you adopt a nest, you provide the money that allows STCB staff, and their team of dedicated volunteers, to mitigate factors that can lead to a reduced turtle hatching success rate. STCB do this through nest relocations (for example, if the nest is in danger of drowning), putting up barriers to prevent the accidental destruction of nests, rescuing new-born turtles that become wrapped in roots during hatching, as well as collecting data that will help STCB protect nests better in the future, and reveal the health status of Bonaire’s sea turtles.

This nesting season, 30 companies and individuals have adopted one or more nests already. If you would like to find out more about adopting a nest, please contact STCB by email: cepa@bonaireturtles.org, or visit the STCB office located on Kaya Korona 53, Kralendijk.

A big thank you to this year’s adopters: Qvillas, Brandaris, Dive Friends Bonaire, Jim & Judy Kewley, Casa Presioso, Sundhevy & Stijn, Dinska Dohmen, Joan & Alan Zale, Best Cellars Bonaire, Bruce Novis, Karko Real Estate, My Next Home, Sunbelt Realty, VIP Diving, ALLVAT, DNM Interim, RE/MAX, Alex Bakhuizen, Anna Vasylieva, The Laughing Seahorse, AutoCity, Cargill, Hamlet Oasis, Harbour Village, Blue Jay, Oogwereld, Moon Tower, Nederlands-Belgische Schildpaddenvereniging, Gaia Concepts, BUTS and Praktima.

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) is a non-governmental research and conservation organisation that has been protecting sea turtles since 1991

Nest adoptanten cruciaal voor de bescherming van bedreigde schildpadden op Bonaire

Kralendijk 26 augustus 2022 – Zeeschildpadden bestaan ​​al meer dan 100 miljoen jaar. Tegenwoordig worden echter zes van de zeven soorten zeeschildpadden met uitsterven bedreigd. Drie van deze soorten, de karetschildpad, de onechte karetschildpad en de groene zeeschildpad, gebruiken de riffen en kusten van Bonaire om te foerageren en te nestelen. De bedreigde status betekent dat er in de loop van slechts drie generaties een geschatte vermindering van 50% van het totale aantal individuen heeft plaatsgevonden voor de onechte karetschildpad en de groene schildpad, en 80% voor de ernstig bedreigde karetschildpad (IUCN). Het is daarom belangrijk dat deze charismatische diersoort beschermd wordt.

Het nestseizoen van schildpadden op Bonaire is in volle gang. Op 26 augustus zijn 71 nesten bevestigd en vorige maand (16 juli) is het eerste nest, behorend tot een karetschildpad, uitgekomen. Dit nest bevatte 128 lege eierschalen en toen het nest werd geopend, zaten twee pasgeboren zeeschildpadden nog in het nest. Gelukkig konden de vrijwilligers en het personeel van STCB deze baby’s bevrijden en vrijlaten in de oceaan.

Het nestseizoen op Bonaire loopt van mei tot december, dus er komt nog veel meer actie! STCB is altijd op zoek naar nest adoptanten die het werk van de stichting, o.a. gericht op het goed laten verlopen van het nestseizoen, willen steunen.

STCB-medewerkers en vrijwillige Beachkeepers patrouilleren elke ochtend de neststranden, van het zuiden bij Sweet Dreams tot het noorden bij Playa Chikitu, en op Klein Bonaire, het belangrijkste neststrand met gemiddeld 50-70 nesten per jaar. U kunt het werk van STCB steunen door een zeeschildpaddennest te adopteren. Eén nestadoptie kost $600 en dit geld wordt gebruikt om een veiligere toekomst voor de schildpadden van Bonaire te creëren. Dankzij uw steun kan STCB bijdragen aan een hoger uitkomstsucces van nesten die gelegd worden op Bonaire. STCB doet dit bijvoorbeeld door het verplaatsen van nesten die gevaar lopen (bijv. nesten die te dicht bij het water liggen en daardoor kunnen verdrinken), het plaatsen van barrières rondom nesten in drukbezochte gebieden om te voorkomen dat nesten per ongeluk worden vernietigd, het redden van pasgeboren schildpadden die tijdens het uitkomen in wortels vast komen te zitten, en het verzamelen van data die bijdraagt aan meer kennis over de gezondheidsstatus van zeeschildpadden op Bonaire.

Dit nestseizoen hebben al 30 bedrijven en individuen één of meerdere nesten geadopteerd. Als u meer wilt weten over het adopteren van een nest, neem dan contact op met STCB via cepa@bonaireturtles.org, of bezoek het STCB-kantoor aan de Kaya Korona 53, Kralendijk.

Hartelijk dank aan de adoptanten van dit jaar: Qvillas, Brandaris, Dive Friends Bonaire, Jim & Judy Kewley, Casa Presioso, Sundhevy & Stijn, Dinska Dohmen, Joan & Alan Zale, Best Cellars Bonaire, Bruce Novis, Karko Real Estate, My Next Home, Sunbelt Realty, VIP Diving, ALLVAT, DNM Interim, RE/MAX, Alex Bakhuizen, Anna Vasylieva, The Laughing Seahorse, AutoCity, Cargill, Hamlet Oasis, Harbour Village, Blue Jay, Oogwereld, Moon Tower, Nederlands-Belgische Schildpaddenvereniging, Gaia Concepts, BUTS en Praktima.

Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) is een niet-gouvernementele onderzoeks- en natuurorganisatie die sinds 1991 zeeschildpadden bescherm